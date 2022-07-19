Construction at Richmond Park in Cape Town well underway

Construction is gaining momentum at Richmond Park in Cape Town, a multi-billion-rand property development lead by Atterbury.

Source: Supplied

The development of Takealot’s new pickup point of 6,700m2, which includes expansion opportunities with the potential to grow to 17,000m2, was completed and opened to the public early April 2022. Additionally, Atterbury developed a 24,000m2 Takealot distribution centre and its fit-out has commenced.

Sustainable technology company Rubicon’s new 7,500m2 warehouse and 2,300m2 offices and showroom was also recently completed.

Atterbury is in the process of developing a new purpose-built 17,000m2 showroom for car resale specialists WeBuyCars. The building will be ready in November this year.

In addition, two separate site acquisitions were recently completed in Richmond Park. Austen Dundas Property Group acquired a site to develop a four midi-unit park, Harvest Park, where each unit will be approximately 1,000m2 and which can be combined to accommodate larger clients. West Property Fund acquired a site to establish a facility for an existing client, Zest WEG Group.

Source: Supplied

Transport access

One of Richmond Park's drawcards is transport access, which will soon be improved further. It has access from the N1 and N7 highways, linking to the logistics infrastructure across the Western Cape and inland routes. The Western Cape's R270m Refinery Interchange upgrade, which is widening the Plattekloof Road bridge over the N7, is due for completion in February 2024. The new dual carriageway bridge and pedestrian bridge aim to improve the area’s east-west traffic flows.