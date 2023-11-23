The rise of Category Management (CM) in streamlining product success

Category Management (CM) transforms how retail products are selected and displayed in a manner that effectively meets consumer needs.

Mastering CM is described as critical to retailer growth as it addresses the three most important trends of the millennium:

The ever increasing power of retailers who focus on growing categories instead of brands.



The digital empowerment of shoppers who need satisfaction at the category level.



‘Big data’s’ propensity to yield its most valuable insights at the category level.



CM requires a close partnership between supplier and retailer – this lays the foundation for joint success. It not only makes product category decisions more straightforward but also improves the shopping experience.

Bernhardt van der Merwe, head of Category Management at DataOrbis. Image supplied

Let's take a look at how CM is successfully implemented and detail the necessary preparations, evaluate current practices, envision desired outcomes, and discuss practical steps for building an effective system.

Goals and objectives

The goal of CM in retail is to match product offerings and merchandising principles with evolving consumer preferences thereby driving growth and competitive edge. This involves defining a strategic vision for each category that meets broader retail objectives and ensures customer satisfaction.

A deep understanding of market trends and consumer behaviour is crucial, and this can be augmented by data analytics to predict future needs.

Collaborating with suppliers enhances this vision and fosters joint commitment to supply chain efficiency and market growth. It is important to understand that objectives should be strategic, measurable, and flexible, focusing on immediate improvements and long-term growth.

A dynamic, responsive CM system allows retailers to quickly adapt in a rapidly changing retail landscape. Anticipation of consumer demand trends and being prepared to meet those requirements is essential if retailers are to seize emerging market opportunities.

Implementing Category Management

Let’s unpack how you go about implementing CM.

Successful CM deployment starts with a thorough assessment that aims to evaluate your organisation's readiness for change. This involves understanding current workflow efficiencies, retailer-supplier collaboration potential, and staff skills while setting a clear baseline for improvement.

In tandem, it is necessary to assess current category performance against industry standards and consumer expectations – this will provide a clear picture of where you stand.

This dual assessment guides strategic planning, focusing on areas ripe for growth and efficiency. Suppliers can contribute valuable insights into consumer trends and product performance, enhancing these evaluations.

With this solid base of knowledge, retailers can create a focused CM plan that's well-aligned with organisational capabilities and market realities.

Effective CM deployment hinges on three key pillars, namely: processes, structure, and systems.

Processes involve workflows, including assortment planning, pricing, promotions, planograms and supply chain efficiency. Integrating suppliers into these processes helps with aligning strategies and smooth information flow.

Structure relates to the organisational setup and distribution of roles, crucial for clear responsibilities and accountability in managing categories. A collaborative structure encourages joint decisions and strategy formulation with suppliers.