Zara boosts omnichannel experience at newly refurbished Sandton flagship

The new Sandton store is now larger, with more than 3,000m2 of retail space, and was designed to incorporate features that improve the customer experience and integrate online and in-store shopping, the retailer said.

The store displays women's, men's and kids' fashion collections over one floor in an architectural concept produced entirely by the Zara Architecture studio. The interior space has been designed as a large, clean and neutral container with coloured textiles and furniture to shine the spotlight on the fashion on display.

This refurbished and enlarged store has specific areas for the brand's most recent product launches, such as the Zara Beauty cosmetics line and a Footwear and Accessories area in the women’s section. These boutique spaces feature a distinctive interior design and furnishing.

Online and store integration strategy

With this new store concept in Sandton City, Zara said it seeks to offer customers a unique fashion experience integrated with the online platform so that consumers can interact with the brand at any time and on any device.

This is possible thanks to the ‘Store Mode’ functionality for customers through the Zara app. This allows customers to browse items in the store through the app and order for collection in store within two hours. They can also use the app to book fitting rooms and locate items in store.

The store also includes an automated pick-up point to collect online orders with a capacity of up to 475 orders and the service is complimentary. A new addition to the Sandton City store will be the first self-service system for Zara customers in South Africa for an enhanced customer experience.

These new features form part of the Inditex Group's online and store integration strategy, boosted by the development of its own technological ecosystem: Inditex Open Platform. "This proprietary, open and modular digital architecture means we can move forward in real-time customer adaptation, offering customers a new experience in both fashion and the brand," Zara said.

Sustainable design

As part of Zara's commitment to efficient store design, construction and management, Zara Sandton City has integrated eco-efficiency systems.

The measures taken to reduce environmental impact include efficient heating and cooling systems, energy-saving LED lighting and the use of more environmentally-friendly materials. The store is connected to Inditex’s internal Inergy platform, which monitors the efficient consumption of the store's air conditioning and electricity installations to optimise their management, identify the most efficient systems, improve maintenance and help define strategies to reduce energy demand.

Zara noted that the company develops re-use and recycling programmes to promote the circular economy and reduce waste and the first-time consumption of raw materials. Inditex’s goal is to use only more sustainable cotton and cellulosic fibres by 2023, and the group has committed to achieve climate neutrality by 2040.