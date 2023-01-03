Sandton City's Zara store closed for global overhaul

Sandton City's Zara store will be closed for the first three months of 2023 as the store gets an overhaul to align it with the brand's global vision.

Source © SA Commercial Property News SA Commercial Property News Zara's Sandton City store, launched in 2011, is getting an overhaul

“Zara remains committed to our customers in South Africa and this is bolstered by the extensive refurbishment and enlargement of our flagship store at Sandton City shopping centre in Johannesburg,” the group told Moneyweb.

“First launched in 2011, Zara Sandton City will be updated to showcase the brand’s new global concept,” it added.

The statement follows speculation on social media that the clothing company was moving its focus to its online offering and would be closing several of its stores in the country.

Zara denied that any closures in SA were on the cards in an emailed response to queries from Moneyweb.

“Zara remains committed to providing our customers in South Africa with a fully integrated and seamless shopping experience in both our physical store as well as on online,” said the retailer.

The store, the oldest Zara store in South Africa, should be up and running again by April 2023.

Shoppers who frequent Zara in Sandton City can shop on the retailer’s online store or alternatively shop at Zara ’s other stores in Gauteng while the store is being revamped