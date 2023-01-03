Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

SASHeineken South AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Sandton City's Zara store closed for global overhaul

3 Jan 2023
Sandton City's Zara store will be closed for the first three months of 2023 as the store gets an overhaul to align it with the brand's global vision.
Source © SA Commercial Property News Zara's Sandton City store, launched in 2011, is getting an overhaul
Source © SA Commercial Property News SA Commercial Property News Zara's Sandton City store, launched in 2011, is getting an overhaul

“Zara remains committed to our customers in South Africa and this is bolstered by the extensive refurbishment and enlargement of our flagship store at Sandton City shopping centre in Johannesburg,” the group told Moneyweb.

“First launched in 2011, Zara Sandton City will be updated to showcase the brand’s new global concept,” it added.

The statement follows speculation on social media that the clothing company was moving its focus to its online offering and would be closing several of its stores in the country.

Zara denied that any closures in SA were on the cards in an emailed response to queries from Moneyweb.

“Zara remains committed to providing our customers in South Africa with a fully integrated and seamless shopping experience in both our physical store as well as on online,” said the retailer.

The store, the oldest Zara store in South Africa, should be up and running again by April 2023.

Shoppers who frequent Zara in Sandton City can shop on the retailer’s online store or alternatively shop at Zara ’s other stores in Gauteng while the store is being revamped

NextOptions
Read more: retail store, Zara

Related

Inside's Zara's new concept store in Cape Town
Inside's Zara's new concept store in Cape Town18 Nov 2021
Top fashion brands remain reliant on synthetics, guilty of greenwashing - report
Top fashion brands remain reliant on synthetics, guilty of greenwashing - report12 Jul 2021
Zara's latest store concept is coming to Cape Town
Zara's latest store concept is coming to Cape Town15 Jun 2021
Influencers hold sway. Or do they?
DentsuInfluencers hold sway. Or do they?8 May 2020
#BizTrends2020: Digital content creation trends for smart brands to ride in 2020 and beyond
#BizTrends2020: Digital content creation trends for smart brands to ride in 2020 and beyond15 Jan 2020
Zara's #DearSouthAfrica micro-influencer campaign floods social media
Zara's #DearSouthAfrica micro-influencer campaign floods social media19 Sep 2019
South Africans can soon shop Zara online
South Africans can soon shop Zara online3 Sep 2019
Fast fashion lies: Will they really change their ways in a climate crisis?
Fast fashion lies: Will they really change their ways in a climate crisis?8 Aug 2019

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz