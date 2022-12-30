Priestess of Punk, Vivienne Westwood dies

Source: © Creator Sakib Creator Sakib British designer Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81

Lifestyle Inquire says: “Westwood made provocation itself into an art form — from the leather bondage gear she popularised in the 1970s to the time she went without underwear to Buckingham Palace to receive her damehood from the queen.”

The Britich self-taught designer also created designs based on the ideas of Malcolm McLaren, the manager of pop rock band Sex Pistols, who she formed a professional partnership with early in her career.

Her rebellious nature also inspired her designs, which often subverted society’s expectations and included plaid patterns and safety pin embellishments.

The designer’s fashion label posted on Twitter that she died peacefully surrounded by her family.

29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022

In a statement quoted by the PA news agency, her husband and creative partner Andreas Kronthaler said: “We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling.”

Her desire to make the world a better place led to her activism as she lobbied for environmental reforms and created the Climate Revolution in 2012.

Westwood sent a bare-breasted Kate Moss down the runway munching on ice cream, and almost broke Naomi Campbell’s ankle when the supermodel failed to stay upright on a pair of her nine-inch platform heels.

.