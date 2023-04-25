Rebrand and retail refresh for 136-year-old Frasers

Source: Supplied

The 136-year-old retail chain now goes by the name Destinations by Frasers, to evoke the excitement that accompanies travel and preparation for a new trip. This focus extends into the new Destinations by Frasers store environment, which has been made lighter, brighter and more modern to better attract today’s discerning consumers.

“There was a disconnect between the excitement of planning a journey, and the dark, dated retail environment. We wanted to be a positive part of our customers’ preparations, with the environment and brand portraying something fresh and exciting,” Kenneth Barlow, head of brand at Destinations by Frasers explained to Bizcommunity.

The updated Destinations by Frasers stores can already be found at the V&A Shopping Centre in Cape Town and Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria. The refresh will continue to be rolled out to more stores in future.

Curated space that inspires wanderlust

The new uncluttered store format offers shoppers a more stylish and curated shopping experience, with a decidedly more boutique-feel than the Frasers of past. Visuals of desirable destinations have been incorporated in-store to further arouse wanderlust.

Commenting on the Destinations by Frasers store refresh and merchandising strategy, Barlow said, “Some of the key changes to the store design was to reduce bulk display spaces, add more lifestyle images to bring that emotion of travel into the space, and a screen displaying product videos but also beautiful images of amazing travel destinations to inspire customers. [There are also] more coordinated displays of luggage, bags and accessories.”

Destinations by Frasers houses products for leisure and business travel along with fashionable and functional handbags, purses and wallets for day-to-day. Big-name brands available include Desley, Travelite, Travel Pro, Samsonite, Guess, Pringle, Fenn, and Busby Leather.

Streamlining and optimising the Destinations by Frasers product mix was an important part of the retailer’s relaunch, with Barlow noting that it was “half of the formula”.

He explained, “We have substantially reduced the ranges on offer because in most cases, this was just duplication and created clutter. We identified ranges that are comprehensive in quality and value, with a good assortment of colour and design.”

Furthermore, the retailer has also started showcasing more coordinated product ranges. For example, it now offers Guess luggage, bags and toiletry bags as a coordinated set. Similarly, flagship brand Delsey's Chatelet range includes a matching backpack. “We have more complementary ranges coming soon,” Barlow added.