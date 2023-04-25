Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

BataMSC Artisan AcademyDistellPerfect WordOld Friends Young Talent (OFyt)DUKEGfK South AfricaOnPoint PRRocket Creative Design & DisplayCatchwordsSwitch Energy DrinkMpact PlasticsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Rebrand and retail refresh for 136-year-old Frasers

25 Apr 2023
Lauren HartzenbergBy: Lauren Hartzenberg
South African retail group FrontierCo - previously New House of Busby - has spruced up the country's oldest luggage retailer, Frasers, with a rebrand and updated store design.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The 136-year-old retail chain now goes by the name Destinations by Frasers, to evoke the excitement that accompanies travel and preparation for a new trip. This focus extends into the new Destinations by Frasers store environment, which has been made lighter, brighter and more modern to better attract today’s discerning consumers.

“There was a disconnect between the excitement of planning a journey, and the dark, dated retail environment. We wanted to be a positive part of our customers’ preparations, with the environment and brand portraying something fresh and exciting,” Kenneth Barlow, head of brand at Destinations by Frasers explained to Bizcommunity.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

The updated Destinations by Frasers stores can already be found at the V&A Shopping Centre in Cape Town and Brooklyn Mall in Pretoria. The refresh will continue to be rolled out to more stores in future.

Curated space that inspires wanderlust

The new uncluttered store format offers shoppers a more stylish and curated shopping experience, with a decidedly more boutique-feel than the Frasers of past. Visuals of desirable destinations have been incorporated in-store to further arouse wanderlust.

Commenting on the Destinations by Frasers store refresh and merchandising strategy, Barlow said, “Some of the key changes to the store design was to reduce bulk display spaces, add more lifestyle images to bring that emotion of travel into the space, and a screen displaying product videos but also beautiful images of amazing travel destinations to inspire customers. [There are also] more coordinated displays of luggage, bags and accessories.”

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Destinations by Frasers houses products for leisure and business travel along with fashionable and functional handbags, purses and wallets for day-to-day. Big-name brands available include Desley, Travelite, Travel Pro, Samsonite, Guess, Pringle, Fenn, and Busby Leather.

Streamlining and optimising the Destinations by Frasers product mix was an important part of the retailer’s relaunch, with Barlow noting that it was “half of the formula”.

Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

He explained, “We have substantially reduced the ranges on offer because in most cases, this was just duplication and created clutter. We identified ranges that are comprehensive in quality and value, with a good assortment of colour and design.”

Furthermore, the retailer has also started showcasing more coordinated product ranges. For example, it now offers Guess luggage, bags and toiletry bags as a coordinated set. Similarly, flagship brand Delsey's Chatelet range includes a matching backpack. “We have more complementary ranges coming soon,” Barlow added.

NextOptions
Lauren Hartzenberg
Lauren Hartzenberg's articles

About Lauren Hartzenberg

Managing editor and retail editor at Bizcommunity.com. Cape Town apologist. Dog mom. Get in touch: lauren@bizcommunity.com
Read more: store design, Lauren Hartzenberg, physical retail, travel retail, FrontierCo

Related

Beauty on Tapp expands to physical retail with flagship store launch
Beauty on Tapp expands to physical retail with flagship store launch7 hours ago
Vincent Viviers, omnichannel retail executive at Pick n Pay, at Ecom Africa. Source: Lauren Hartzenberg
#EcomAfrica: 5 need-to-know trends shaping the future of e-commerce21 Apr 2023
Pick n Pay Clothing lands milestone green building accolade
Pick n Pay Clothing lands milestone green building accolade4 Apr 2023
iStore opens Africa's first Apple Premium Partner store concept in Joburg
iStore opens Africa's first Apple Premium Partner store concept in Joburg4 Apr 2023
Retail brands join in on April Fool's Day shenanigans
Retail brands join in on April Fool's Day shenanigans3 Apr 2023
Source: ©Andriy Popov -
#BizTrends: South African e-commerce continues to thrive27 Mar 2023
OneDayOnly's Laurian Venter on maintaining e-commerce momentum post-pandemic
OneDayOnly's Laurian Venter on maintaining e-commerce momentum post-pandemic20 Mar 2023
Locally made, globally loved: How Rogz became a household name in pet gear
Locally made, globally loved: How Rogz became a household name in pet gear8 Mar 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz