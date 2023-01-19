Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Euromonitor InternationalVERVEDistellSwitch Energy DrinkLGScan DisplaySmart MediaBizcommunity.comEngagement Factory, a Blend360 CompanyQuickEasy SoftwareEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Retailers News South Africa

Retail trends

Advertising trends

CRM, CX, UX trends

Digital trends

Marketing trends

Media trends

PR & Communications trends

Youth Marketing trends

Agriculture trends

Automotive trends

Construction & Engineering trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

ESG & Sustainability trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Tourism & Travel trends

More Articles

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Retail jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Spar admits to irregular loan allegations

19 Jan 2023
By: Nqobile Dludla
Spar Group said on Thursday, 19 January that it agreed with its auditors that a reportable irregularity concerning an alleged fictitious and fraudulent loan had occurred at the grocery retailer.
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

Local media publications Business Day, News24 and Financial Mail have been reporting various allegations of fraudulent and fictitious loans and racial bias brought by independent retailers who use the Spar brand.

In December, Spar denied that the financial allegations were symptomatic of "dodgy" accounting or that it discriminated against some of its retailers based on race or store location.

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Spar seeking legal opinion on loan allegations

By 12 Dec 2022

"Over the past month, Spar and the external auditors have conducted investigations into the matter. At the end of the process, the board agreed with Spar's auditors that a reportable irregularity had occurred," it said in a statement.

The retailer and wholesaler added that its auditors are satisfied that this was an isolated matter and is no longer taking place, "and adequate steps have been taken for the prevention of any loss as a result thereof".

Load "should not have taken place"

Spar's board said a written loan agreement was entered into between a willing lender and borrower through a commercial bank, at normal interest rates with fixed terms of repayment.

"However, the board concluded that the loan did not seem to have served any real commercial or economic purpose and should not have taken place," Spar added.

Spar Group CEO Brett Botten to step down amid board shakeup
Spar Group CEO Brett Botten to step down amid board shakeup

1 day ago

The extensive review of all loans arranged by Spar for retailers identified two other transactions of a similar nature, with the value of these three loans totalling R11m ($640,977) and occurred five years ago, the company said.

Spar added that there was no evidence to support any allegations of accounting irregularities with any other loan transactions.

On Tuesday, Spar announced that chief executive officer Brett Botten, 57, would retire from the company on 31 January after close to two years at the helm. It said on Thursday that Botten had requested early retirement.

NextOptions

About Nqobile Dludla

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise
Read more: fraud, Spar, Spar Group, grocery retail, Brett Botten, Nqobile Dludla

Related

Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Woolworths raises profit guidance on Black Friday sales2 hours ago
Source: Reuters
Steinhoff jumps after raising $342m from share sale of discounter Pepco22 hours ago
Spar Group CEO Brett Botten to step down amid board shakeup
Spar Group CEO Brett Botten to step down amid board shakeup1 day ago
British American Tobacco South Africa proposes restructuring, 200 jobs at risk
British American Tobacco South Africa proposes restructuring, 200 jobs at risk2 days ago
Ramaphosa to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts
Ramaphosa to skip WEF to deal with crippling power cuts3 days ago
Source: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko
Markus Jooste fined R15m, banned from directorships at listed companies for 20 years11 Jan 2023
Pick n Pay pilots in-store Takealot pick-up points
Pick n Pay pilots in-store Takealot pick-up points9 Jan 2023
#BizTrends2023: Shoppers get back to the new normal
#BizTrends2023: Shoppers get back to the new normal9 Jan 2023

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz