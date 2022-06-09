Industries

    The Crazy Store MD reflects on 10 years with the retailer

    9 Jun 2022
    2022 will see The Crazy Store celebrating its 25th birthday. For 10 of the business's 25 years, Kevin Lennett has navigated the businesses growth trajectory as Managing Director.

    Kevin Lennett, The Crazy Store MD. Source: Supplied
    Kevin Lennett, The Crazy Store MD. Source: Supplied

    The Crazy Store marks 25 years of operation this year, and for 10 of those Kevin Lennett has helped steer the retailer's growth trajectory as managing director.

    With his team, he’s worked to help shake the brand's ‘cheap goods’ reputation and position it as a trusted shopping destination for everyone.

    To mark the 10-year career milestone, Lennett answers 10 questions about his time at The Crazy Store. Here’s what he had to say:

    1. When you joined The Crazy Store 10 years ago, did you think you would be here 10 years (and nearly 450 stores) later?

    Yes, it’s part of my work DNA to commit to a business for the long term. I spent 20 years at my previous company, Sportsmans Warehouse.

    2. What has been the most surprising part of the 10-year journey?

    Coming from a bigger format retailer, it was a pleasant surprise as to how exciting it is to work with multiple smaller stores with a wide range of products offering so many growth opportunities.

    3. How has your role as MD evolved over the last 10 years?

    Initially it was a case of immersing myself in the detail of the business and making changes where appropriate. This meant lots of direct involvement at all levels and micromanagement. Subsequently this has naturally evolved to interpreting customer needs and finding ways to delight them, and to ensure we remain relevant to our customer.

    Lockdown's crazy journey for OFyt and The Crazy Store
    Lockdown's crazy journey for OFyt and The Crazy Store

    Issued by Old Friends Young Talent (OFyt) 14 Apr 2021


    4. How would you describe the culture of the business at The Crazy Store?

    We have a Family culture. Despite our prolific growth we have remained true to our core values, with the ideas and thoughts of all staff always taken into consideration. Our amazing staff display a constant culture of friendliness and compassion.

    5. What do you believe is the secret to happy employees and how is The Crazy Store doing this?

    Engage with your teams, listen to their ideas and concerns. Work with them, have fun with them, laugh with them! Celebrate victories whenever you can and find ways to fix problems as quickly as possible. Be honest, even if at times its uncomfortable and awkward for people to hear what you think.

    6. How do you like to motivate your teams?

    Acknowledge success and initiative. Recognise when things are being done right and thank them for their effort and commitment. Encourage decision making and allow honest mistakes to be made.

    7. What do you like the most about working at The Crazy Store? What excites you?

    Each day brings new opportunity and new ideas. With over 440 stores and growing, there is always something exciting happening and opportunities to be taken advantage of. The wide product range makes life interesting, from buying and testing our products myself, to tracking sales and finding winner products.

    #Newsmaker: Meet Mark Corbett, new MD of Goodleaf Wellness
    #Newsmaker: Meet Mark Corbett, new MD of Goodleaf Wellness

    By 14 Apr 2022


    8. How has The Crazy Store changed in the last 10 years?

    We have matured and grown into a well-versed retailer, customer centric and providing good quality products backed up by our Product Quality Promise, which undertakes to ensure our customers always have product satisfaction.

    9. What do you consider yours / the business’s biggest accomplishment over the last 10 years?

    The goal 10 years ago was:
    1. Enhance the credibility of The Crazy Store.
    2. Make The Crazy Store a smart place to shop and attract new customers.
    3. Show the broad range of product we stock.
    4. Make The Crazy Store a trustworthy brand.
    5. Eliminate negative perceptions.

    To my mind we have achieved all those objectives and have truly become a trustworthy national brand, well-loved and supported by our customers.

    10. What is your hope for the next decade at The Crazy Store?

    Continued growth heading toward 800 stores. A constantly evolving product range supported by fantastic staff, providing continued 5-star service.
    The Crazy Store, Kevin Lennett

