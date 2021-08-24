Adidas opens dedicated Women's Store in Cape Town

Adidas has launched a Women's Store in Cape Town, marketing the concept as a "fully-inclusive and highly-considered" premium shopping experience for women.
Source: Supplied
Opened in Canal Walk Shopping Centre on Friday, 20 August, the Women's Store began as a pop-up in August 2020 and has relaunched as a fully-fledged store a year later. For this transformation, the sportswear company sought the input of a group of female advisors, representing different demographics, cultures and areas of expertise.
The Adidas team in South Africa also took key learnings from the opening of the first Adidas women’s store, which opened in Dubai in July this year, while staying locally relevant through collaborations with local fashionistas and artists. For example, renowned South African fashion blogger Nabilah Kariem Peck spent two weeks with store staff, workshopping ways to empower women through their fashion choices.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied
The company also implemented changes based on direct feedback from consumers. Kate Woods, senior brand director at Adidas South Africa shares an example.
“We’ve always had a dedicated section for sports bras and tights but after hearing from consumers how some felt awkward asking for advice, we’ve created a more private area and redesigned fitting rooms to be big enough for a professional sports bra fitting, which is offered as a free service.”
Woods adds, “The women’s store is a natural progression of our brand’s commitment to continually deliver new and innovative concepts. It highlights our intention to be the number one brand for women across both sport and sport lifestyle. We’re excited to be launching in Women’s Month and for our first showcase to be none other than Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Collection.”
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied
Interior design
Décor-wise, the Adidas women’s store offers a softer environment than is typically associated with sports retail. Think rounded edges, flowing lines and muted tones. The space was designed to be luxurious and spacious, minimalist and modern.
Local textile designer Kristen Clague was commissioned to add a crafted element, and created a unique hand-stitched wool tapestry that talks to the inclusivity of yoga as a sport and lifestyle practice.
Authentic Brands Group has a portfolio of more than 30 brands and a history of buying up struggling brands such as Juicy Couture, Forever 21 and Barneys New York...
13 Aug 2021
The unveiling of the new Adidas Women’s Store in Canal Walk follows the launch of the only Adidas Flagship Store
in Africa in June, and coming up in October, Adidas will reveal its most sustainable store ever at the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town.