Adidas shares glimpse of immersive new Sandton flagship

Adidas South Africa will be opening the doors to its new 1,000m2 flagship store in Sandton City on 25 June.

Digital-driven changing rooms

Sustainability space

Hyper-local design

The sportswear brand is promising shoppers the "most immersive consumer experience on the African continent" and an exclusive retail experience comparable to its other flagship stores in New York, London, Paris, Dubai, Beijing and Tokyo.According to Adidas, consumers can expect to find a best-in-class showcasing of Adidas Running, Training, Football, Outdoor, Kids and Originals products, with an exclusive offering of Y-3 footwear and apparel, as well as collections by Stella McCartney and Karlie Kloss.Commenting on the store’s digital capabilities, Paddy Muldoon, senior director DTC at Adidas South Africa, says that the Sandton flagship store brings the digital and physical consumer experiences together on a level that no other retailer in Africa has reached.“For the first time, South African consumers can experience radio frequency identification (RFID) mirrors in changing rooms, which automatically detects product information in order to provide consumers with real-time colour and style options. Visitors to our store can also choose from a variety of digital backdrops in the changing rooms, in order to test their look in different scenarios,” explains Muldoon.Shoppers will be able to make use of an in-store concierge service, drop off their Adidas sneakers for a free cleaning, personalise Adidas footwear and apparel at the Maker’s Lab, or sign-up for the Adidas ‘click and collect’ offering when purchasing online.The flagship will feature a sustainability space, which is the largest retail area committed to sustainability that Adidas has created across its global footprint.The space introduces storytelling into the consumer experience, showcasing how the brand’s commitment is brought to life through collaborations such as Adidas x Parley, and eco-innovations such as Primeblue – products made comprising of at least 50% Parley Ocean Plastic.Adidas says the space was designed to be hyper-local, with Johannesburg culture and credibility woven in at every touchpoint. A range of exclusive, limited-edition prints will be available only at the Sandton flagship store, with décor and furnishings brought to life by creators such as Russell Abrahams, Lazi Mathebula and Mia Senekal.The Adidas Sandton flagship store opens to the public at 9am on Friday, 25 June 2021, and is located on the Upper Level, Shop U100.