Steinhoff comes out guns blazing after Tekkie Town's bid to liquidate the embattled group

A new report reveals that total growth for online retail in South Africa rose to 66% in 2020, exceeding the 25% growth predicted three years ago, and bringing the total of online retail in South Africa to R30,2bn.
The Tekkie Town founders have turned to the courts - again - in their battle against Steinhoff, this time applying for its liquidation. It is just the latest in a long-running and complex saga where the winners are lawyers and accountants.
Steinhoff chief executive officer Louis du Preez addresses a presentation to investors in Cape Town, South Africa, 13 August 2019. Reuters/Mike Hutchings/File Photo
The urgent application has been brought by Bernard Mostert, former CEO of Tekkie Town, on behalf of the founder of Tekkie Town, Braam van Huyssteen, and other investors in that business.
Mostert & Co have been pursuing claims against Steinhoff for the return of Tekkie Town, now part of Pepkor, or for fair recompense since Steinhoff imploded in December 2017. The process is still under way and, despite both sides scoring body blows against one another, has not been resolved.
