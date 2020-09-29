Visit Covid-19 news, #LockdownLessons, links and sacoronavirus.co.za

Boutique Haute Horlogerie luxury retail concept to open at V&A

29 Sep 2020
Architects of Time will open its new luxury watch and jewellery multi-brand boutique in Cape Town's V&A Waterfront this October. The Boutique Haute Horlogerie (BHH) flagship store will give shoppers access to some of the world's most prestigious brands of watches and jewellery.


Occupying 150m2 of retail space at the V&A Waterfront shopping mall, the luxury retail destination will boast minimalist design and sophisticated interiors, with a private lounge where customers can view and fit on the pieces on offer.

There will be space dedicated to Chopard watches and jewellery, adjacent to a multi-brand gallery. Exclusive timepiece collections will be on offer from Ulysse Nardin, H. Moser & Cie, Parmigiani Fleurier and Zenith, as well as new collections from Dior Haute Couture, Hermès, Bulgari and Ebel.


The boutique will also stock diamond jewellery from Messika and jewellery pieces from Italian brand Pomellato.

"The BHH new concept store promises to revolutionise the Cape Town retail landscape and enhance lifestyle experiences with the introduction of a unique shopping and leisure destination unlike any other in South Africa," said Architects of Time in a press statement.
