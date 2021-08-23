PR & Communications Company news South Africa

DUO secures its second international PR and digital marketing award this year

23 Aug 2021
Issued by: DUO Marketing + Communications
DUO Marketing + Communications, a specialist provider of PR and digital marketing services to technology companies in Africa, has been selected "Best Tech PR and Digital Marketing Agency" at the African Excellence Awards 2021, building on from being awarded "Best African Tech PR Agency for 2020" in March this year.
"Now in its fifth year, the African Excellence programme continues to highlight the companies and leaders who are spearheading and driving industry across the continent. I offer my sincere congratulations, and I am very proud of all of you. I wish you the very best of luck for the year ahead, and for the remainder of 2021," said MEA Markets Awards coordinator Kaven Cooper of the winners.

Founded in 2004, DUO has a 17-year track record as a niche PR and digital marketing agency that specialises in servicing B2B tech brands in sub-Saharan Africa. The company represents growing South African tech companies who are ready to scale into other African countries. Both awards secured were as a result of nomination from clients, rather than an internal submission process.

“We are incredibly humbled and honoured to receive these prestigious international awards,” says DUO CEO Judith Middleton.

We do have the most incredible client base who trust us with their brands and depend on us for quality output and return on investment, however great results emanate from a committed team of excellent consultants and specialist practitioners from strategists, creative directors, media relations directors and digital campaign managers all held accountable by a core team of account directors

As we navigate the challenges of 2021, we need to keep investing in our people to ensure that we maintain the culture of growth and development across the agency irrespective of geography. This includes softer skills development as well as professional skills development. We strive to keep learning from our clients and the industry as a whole to maintain excellence.

DUO Marketing + Communications
DUO Marketing + Communications is a specialist PR, digital and marketing agency servicing B2B technology companies in sub-Saharan Africa. DUO incorporates PR with digital to deliver results and ROI for clients.
