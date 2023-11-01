Full Circle win for Howard Audio

Howard Audio is thrilled to announce our double win in the Creative Circle Awards for July and August, responsible for the sound design, final mix and original music in both the film and radio categories!

Paul Theodorou, our head of audio, handled all aspects for the winning radio spots for Boomtown and A Million Girls Foundation. Check out the spots here.

PPS’s The Forgotten Graduate featured Adam’s original music and Paul’s sound design which won first place in the Creative Circle Film Awards, as well as two Gold Awards at The Loeries. A full circle team effort. We couldn’t be more proud of these awards reflecting the many facets of Howard Audio. See the entry here.

Contact us to create audio magic for your next project. From composition to final mix. Radio to film. And beyond.