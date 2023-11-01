Industries

Meet the African Acqua Di Giò parfum Squad

1 Nov 2023
OnPoint PR
Five local African faces form part of Acqua Di Giò parfum launch campaign in SA.
Giorgio Armani introduces Acqua Di Giò parfum, a fragrance that brings a powerful, intense new facet to Acqua Di Giò’s timeless identity. The scent’s freshness and intensity represent a new chapter for Acqua Di Giò, an olfactory escape into exhilarating sensations and experiences, exploring man’s intertwined relationship with nature.

Acqua Di Giò parfum reinterprets the collection’s powerful marine signature, now amplified, and intensified.

A new preciousness is evoked in the bottle’s design, deepening the collection: its sleek, masculine form, signature of Acqua Di Giò, is now reimagined in tones of graduated black. Eco-conceived, the falcon represents the collection’s timelessness and durability, with a 100% refillable bottle. Acqua Di Giò parfum is inspired by the power of nature and its essential values, underlining Giorgio Armani’s commitment to protecting the planet.

The launch of the new Acqua Di Giò parfum was celebrated by shooting with five local African faces. Ric Hassani, Nigerian singer and songwriter from Nigeria, Lunga Shabalala, South African actor, TV presenter and model, Audrey Lunda, menswear influencer and lifestyle personality, Alino Katombe, model and entrepreneur and Jordan Zeelie, an entrepreneur. The Armani Acqua Di Giò Squad were shot and filmed in and around Cape Town, South Africa by the talented Dillon Buirski. Dillon Buirski has over 18 years of experience in the fashion and film industry and is well known as a dynamic TVC director and founder of WeAre Creative Video and Production House. The campaign aimed at bringing local relevance. The objective of the campaign was to create local relevance across the continent with an internationally renowned brand, whilst still upholding the key codes of masculinity, sophistication, elegance and class of the iconic franchise that is Acqua Di Giò.

VIP guests and friends of the brand, were invited to a private event, hosted at a luxury villa in Clifton, that boasted 180 degree views of the Atlantic ocean. Here guests got to experience the new Acqua Di Giò parfum fragrance as well as be the first to see a ‘behind the scenes’ view of the content that was shot with the Acqua di Gio Squad before the official release date in December 2023.

OnPoint PR
