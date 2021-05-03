Will innovation bring the fizz back to SA's carbonated soft drinks industry?

The global and local carbonated soft drinks market has been getting some of its fizz back in 2021, following a relatively flat period, resulting from the massive impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. For example, The Coca-Cola Company recorded a 9% decline in global sales, for the 2020 calendar year. In an attempt to stimulate consumption volume, global and local players have been introducing a range of refreshingly new and innovative products, with the hope that it resonates with capricious consumer tastes and demands.