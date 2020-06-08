Are innovative cold-pressed flavour infusions boosting SA's juice market?

In recent years, cold-pressed Juice has achieved considerable success due to the associated health benefits of this processing method, as well as the convenience of 'on-the-go' consumption. In order to meet consumer demands and attract new customers, various industry players have developed and launched new flavour infusions to their cold-pressed Juice ranges, which is boosting the juice market.



Insight Survey’s latest SA Juice Industry Landscape Report 2020 uncovers the global and local markets based on the latest information and research. It describes the market drivers and restraints as well as the relevant global and local market trends to present an objective insight into the South African juice industry environment, its market dynamics and its future.



In 2019, the global Juice market reached a total of approximately 60.6 billion litres in terms of off-trade retail sales, as illustrated in the graph below. Regionally, Asia-Pacific represented the largest market in the global Juice market, reaching approximately 18.3 billion litres in 2019. This was followed by North America and Western Europe, with approximately 12.3 billion litres and 10.0 billion litres, respectively.



Source: Euromonitor. Graphics by Insight Survey

Globally, the growing popularity of cold-pressed Juice is due to its greater nutritional, functional and taste benefits. In addition, cold-pressed juice also offers consumers the convenience of consuming their daily nutritional intake of fruits and vegetables on-the-go. As such, the global cold-pressed Juice market is expected to continue to experience strong growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8% over the forecast period of 2019-2023.



In response to this growing trend, various juice industry players have expanded their cold-pressed Juice product ranges, with the introduction of new flavours and infusions. One such example is Raw Pressery, which expanded its range of cold-pressed Juices to include variants like Lean (spirulina, kiwi, kale, cucumber, apple, and mint) and Love (pomegranate, watermelon, chia seeds, and mint). Similarly, Little West has launched a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-infused cold-pressed Juice, with variants including Rose Gold, Morning High, Emerald Gold, and Liquid Gold.



Following global trends, there has been a growing interest in cold-pressed Juice among South Africans, due to its associated health benefits. In response to consumer demand for healthier Juice alternatives, leading players within the South African juice industry have introduced new flavours and variants in their cold-press Juice product ranges, which include popular ingredients such as vegetables, leafy greens, herbs and spices.



Sir Fruit, for example, has expanded its cold-pressed juice range with the introduction of flavours such as apple, beetroot, raspberry, carrot and ginger as well as carrot, apple, orange, granadilla and ginger. Similarly, One-Juice has launched new variants such as Balance (pineapple, apple, lemon and mint) and Sweet Greens (spinach, pineapple, orange, cucumber, lemon and fennel).



Moreover, wellness shots continue to grow in popularity as a convenient way to consume one’s daily nutritional intake. Juice industry players as well as leading retailers have responded, by launching their own range of cold-pressed wellness shots. Nirmala Juice’s Daily Vitality Shot range includes Encourage Mint, which consists of cold-pressed pineapple, apple and mint. Similarly, Woolworths also has an in-house ‘cold pressed’ range, comprising both juices and juice shots.



As health awareness continues to boost consumer demand for juice, innovative alternatives such as cold-pressed Juice will remain popular, both globally and in South Africa.



The South African Juice Industry Landscape Report 2020 (109 pages) provides a dynamic synthesis of industry research, examining the local and global juice industry from a uniquely holistic perspective, with detailed insights into the entire value chain – from key global and South African market trends, innovation and technology, drivers and challenges as well as manufacturer, distributor, retailer and pricing analysis.



