Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellMpactJoe PublicMACmobileHustle MediaBataGrey AfricaOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareTechsys DigitalCatchwordsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsBusiness Partners LimitedPyrotecW&RSETAEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

FMCG Company news South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Just like the Springboks, Klipdrift wraps its #GoForGold campaign as champions

    Issued by Distell
    17 Nov 2023
    17 Nov 2023
    Klipdrift Brandy, a proud Springbok sponsor and an iconic South African brand, recently wrapped its successful #GoForGold campaign that brought friends and fans together to support the Boks in their quest for glory on the world stage.
    Just like the Springboks, Klipdrift wraps its #GoForGold campaign as champions

    A fast-paced rugby-themed television commercial on DStv (with cameos by ex-Boks Jean de Villiers and Schalk Burger) added to the excitement of game days and reminded fans to be well stocked on game day essentials (including Klipdrift, of course) in time for kickoff.

    When the Boks took to the field, fans could then #GoForGold themselves on a Klipdrift mobile game. If the Boks scored in France, so did our fans with around 10,000 gameplays recorded and hundreds of prizes dispensed across the tournament.

    On game days, Klipdrift activated at over 200 outlets nationwide including game screenings and entertainment at the Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town. This venue also boasted a vibrant Springbok-themed mural for the duration of the tournament, created by artist Richard Average.

    Even those watching in France were not left behind. An intrepid and informal exchange programme saw the brand partnering with South Africans heading to France to take along an extra bottle of Klipdrift to give to a fellow Bok supporter there. More than 100 bottles of Klipdrift were “Exported” in this fashion.

    Just like the Springboks, Klipdrift wraps its #GoForGold campaign as champions
    Just like the Springboks, Klipdrift wraps its #GoForGold campaign as champions
    Just like the Springboks, Klipdrift wraps its #GoForGold campaign as champions
    Just like the Springboks, Klipdrift wraps its #GoForGold campaign as champions

    Warrick Wyngaard, Klipdrift senior brand manager said: “We wanted to make sure that Klipdrift joined the party wherever friends got together to support the Boks. Whether they were watching at home, a friend’s, their local tavern, a fan park or even at a stadium in France, Klipdrift was there in the big moments that matter. And the perfect way to toast those big wins!”

    Just like the Springboks, Klipdrift wraps its #GoForGold campaign as champions
    Just like the Springboks, Klipdrift wraps its #GoForGold campaign as champions

    Of course, the Springboks bagged gold in France and so did Klipdrift right here at home. As the brand wraps this leg of its #GoForGold campaign in support of the Boks, they’re already planning their next move, with the #GoForGold mobile game set to return for the next Springbok tour. Details to follow closer to the time.

    Let’s go Bokke!

    Read more: Schalk Burger, Warrick Wyngaard
    NextOptions
    Distell
    Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.

    Related

    New Sol campaign aims to see the world through new lens
    New Sol campaign aims to see the world through new lens
    16 Jun 2022
    The Fox and the Village
    Student VillageThe Fox and the Village
    Burger takes over as Boks captain
    Burger takes over as Boks captain
    22 Jul 2015
    L to R: Jan Serfontein, JJ Engelbrecht and Tendai ‘Beast’ Mtawarira
    Rugby stars sign on as BMW ambassadors
    9 Oct 2013
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz