Just like the Springboks, Klipdrift wraps its #GoForGold campaign as champions

Klipdrift Brandy, a proud Springbok sponsor and an iconic South African brand, recently wrapped its successful #GoForGold campaign that brought friends and fans together to support the Boks in their quest for glory on the world stage.

A fast-paced rugby-themed television commercial on DStv (with cameos by ex-Boks Jean de Villiers and Schalk Burger) added to the excitement of game days and reminded fans to be well stocked on game day essentials (including Klipdrift, of course) in time for kickoff.

When the Boks took to the field, fans could then #GoForGold themselves on a Klipdrift mobile game. If the Boks scored in France, so did our fans with around 10,000 gameplays recorded and hundreds of prizes dispensed across the tournament.

On game days, Klipdrift activated at over 200 outlets nationwide including game screenings and entertainment at the Old Biscuit Mill in Cape Town. This venue also boasted a vibrant Springbok-themed mural for the duration of the tournament, created by artist Richard Average.

Even those watching in France were not left behind. An intrepid and informal exchange programme saw the brand partnering with South Africans heading to France to take along an extra bottle of Klipdrift to give to a fellow Bok supporter there. More than 100 bottles of Klipdrift were “Exported” in this fashion.

Warrick Wyngaard, Klipdrift senior brand manager said: “We wanted to make sure that Klipdrift joined the party wherever friends got together to support the Boks. Whether they were watching at home, a friend’s, their local tavern, a fan park or even at a stadium in France, Klipdrift was there in the big moments that matter. And the perfect way to toast those big wins!”

Of course, the Springboks bagged gold in France and so did Klipdrift right here at home. As the brand wraps this leg of its #GoForGold campaign in support of the Boks, they’re already planning their next move, with the #GoForGold mobile game set to return for the next Springbok tour. Details to follow closer to the time.

Let’s go Bokke!