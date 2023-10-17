Blue Ribbon's groundbreaking #50DaysOfSharing campaign comes to an end

Blue Ribbon, South Africa's bakery treasure since 1882, proudly celebrates the crowning moment of its #50DaysOfSharing campaign, awarding a R1m prize to one delighted winner, Ondela Vuyolwethu Timakwe, a 22-year-old hailing from the East Rand of Johannesburg.

For 50 consecutive days, Blue Ribbon gave away R10,000 in daily cash prizes, bringing smiles, and spreading a cheerful R500,000 worth of ubuntu to households across South Africa as a testament to the brand's commitment to making the lives of its consumers a little brighter by rewarding them for their loyalty over the years.

Ondela, determined to secure victory in the competition, entered each day without fail. From the moment she learned about her winnings, she confided in her family about how she would spend the money and that she would also like to contribute some of the cash prize towards making a difference in her community.

As the grand prize winner, Ondela's plans reflect her admirable goals and aspirations as she intends to use the winnings to pursue her desired tertiary qualification, a move that will undoubtedly open doors to new opportunities and personal growth. Additionally, she aims to build herself a house, establishing a stable and secure future for herself and her family.

"Winning the 50 Days Of Sharing competition is beyond my wildest dreams. I've been given this amazing opportunity to not only take care of myself but others too, thanks to Blue Ribbon. I'm so eager to build my home and continue with my education, while also giving back to my community,” expressed the young 22-year-old millionaire.

Blue Ribbon is immensely proud to have been part of Ondela's and many other South Africans' journey, playing a key role in empowering them to spread joy and make a difference.

"A heartfelt thank you to every single one of our consumers who participated in the Blue Ribbon #50DaysOfSharing campaign. The volume of entries received reflects a solid loyalty to the brand and the widespread support for the campaign's mission to foster a culture of sharing," said Jenelle Bosman, Blue Ribbon’s brand manager.

The #50DaysOfSharing campaign ran from 17 July to 5 September, and to date has contributed almost one and a half million rands to the lives of bread-loving South Africans.

To participate, consumers needed to purchase any Blue Ribbon promotional pack and enter using the unique code found inside the pack. Daily draws took place, with fortunate winners randomly selected each day from the entries received.



