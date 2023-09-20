Consumers are tightening their belts in the fast-moving consumer goods sector

The latest NielsenIQ State of the Nation Report, based on barcode-level information of about 100,000 FMCG products scanned at 10,000 modern trade stores, shows the sector has grown by 13.4%, largely driven by higher prices and not growth in consumption.
Consumers are adapting their use of staples and cutting back on snacks.
The South African FMCG sector (including liquor and tobacco) is worth about R593bn in annual sales, which is up 13.4% year on year.
Read the full article by Georgina Crouth at Daily Maverick.
Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.
Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/