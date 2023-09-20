Swing into spring with the new Bata Comfit range at Miladys

Bata Comfit footwear is crafted to gently support feet throughout a busy day. The shoesare ultra-lightweight and feature cushioned insoles and heels, enhanced arch support, padding for the ball of the foot, anti-slip outsoles, and an advanced ergonomic design. This means that you can wear them for extended periods without discomfort.

The latest Spring/Summer23 collection available in store or online at Miladys has been carefully curated to complement women’s wardrobes and provide the support they need for their busy lives.

Featuring 12 attractive sandal styles, from thongs to strappy, open-backed to ankle-strapped, and wedges to heels, each design has superior cushioning for exceptional comfort. The delightful pastel colour palette sets the perfect tone for this seasonal collection.

Veloshni Govender, brand manager at Bata South Africa, says they’re excited to reintroduce the Bata Comfit footwear range to South African women in collaboration with Miladys, as part of theirinitiative to expand their international brands locally.

“Having been a firm favourite in our own Bata-branded retail stores before their closure a few years ago, Bata Comfit through Miladys will once again enable South African women to tap into the global innovation of this comfort-engineered footwear range that can take them effortlessly from morning to night, without compromising on fashion,” she said.

Leveraging Bata's extensive experience as a global shoe company with a legacy dating back to 1894, the Bata Comfit range combines style and comfort with cutting-edge custom shoe technology. The result is a range of all-day footwear styles that provide optimal comfort and are designed with overall foot health in mind.

An investment in the wellbeing of your feet

Bata Comfit’s fit, cushioning, flexibility and lightweight features are certified by the internationally recognised Shoe and Allied Trades Research Association (SATRA), an independent research and testing organisation for the footwear and other industries.

The Miladys selection features sandals from the brand’s Active Walk, Cushion and Wellness ranges:

Active Walk shoes offer shock absorption with every step, reducing foot pressure by up to 45%. This means no more sore feet, even when you're on your feet all day long. The tri-zone insole provides comfort and support for the heel, arch, and ball of the foot, so you can say goodbye to foot fatigue and discomfort. Plus, the anti-slip outsoles provide added stability.

The Cushion Collection isa line of exceptionally soft, adaptive, and incredibly lightweight footwear that offers unparalleled support. Soft memory foam insoles quickly mould to the contours of your foot, providing superior cushioning, instant rebound, and less compression than traditional foam.

With the Wellness Collection, insoles are dotted with hundreds of raised nodes that act as all-day massaging footbeds and provide waves of comfort that revitalise and refresh feet while walking or standing. The 3D surfaces of the insoles also offer support and cushioning, which helps reduce muscle fatigue by stimulating key pressure points and improving blood circulation. Cushioning properties lighten the load on the sole of the foot, absorbing impact and reducing pressure, while adequate arch support offers stability and equal distribution of body weight. The anti-slip waves and expertly crafted heel cup also provide exceptional support for walking. In addition, the wave surface stimulates the plantar and minimises possible foot swelling.

Feeling confident starts with footwear that’s designed for comfort, and that’s where Bata Comfit comes in.

“As our lives change, it takes a toll on our feet. We need to be wary of foot health conditions such as dry feet, or bone spurs and bunions. Identifying the right shoe becomes critical to avoid conditions that will keep you away from doing what you need to. In essence, we’ve taken the feeling of wearing your most comfortable pair of slippers at home, and replicated the feeling into our Comfit range for the most comfortable walking experience,” says Govender.

Find Bata Comfit at selected Miladys stores nationwide and online from the beginning of September.

Follow Bata Comfit on Facebook (@BataComfitSA) and Instagram (@batacomfitsa). To shop the range, visit https://www.miladys.com/shoes-and-accessories/shop-by-shoes/bata.

Hashtag: #DoLifeWithBataComfit



