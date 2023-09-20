Industries

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Tekkie Town debuts an elevated store concept at Garden Route Mall, George

20 Sep 2023
Issued by: Tekkie Town
Tekkie Town officially launched its new elevated store concept at Garden Route Mall in George on Thursday, 25 August 2023. The opening of the new elevated store represents Tekkie Town's commitment to service and quality. After 18 months of meticulous planning and design, the revamped store redefines the shopping experience for customers and strengthens partnerships with international brand partners.
Tekkie Town debuts an elevated store concept at Garden Route Mall, George

This represents a significant milestone for Tekkie Town in its hometown of George. The brand's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction is evident in the brand-new store design concept, which aims to put its best foot forward.

The new store concept introduces a compelling extension to the sports product category adding performance sports ranges. In addition to offering a distinctive range of shoes and clothing new to the store format, Tekkie Town now offers running, trail, football, and active footwear and sportswear. With this expansion, we aim to cater to the growing needs of sports enthusiasts and enhance the overall sports retail experience by giving customers alternative retail options when looking for their technical sports shoes.

Tekkie Town also proudly introduced the iconic skate brand Airwalk in-store as a launch teaser. Airwalk's rich heritage and appeal to young, skate-styled customers captivates sports and fashion enthusiasts alike. This strategic addition aligns with Tekkie Town's vision of offering cutting-edge trendsetting products. Airwalk will launch as an exclusive to Tekkie Town at the end of September 2023.

Tekkie Town debuts an elevated store concept at Garden Route Mall, George

A modern and efficient point-of-sale (POS) system has been implemented in line with the elevated store concept to simplify customer interactions and enhance the overall shopping experience. With the use of state-of-the-art technology, patrons can expect a seamless and delightful experience.

Moreover, the store makeover also encompasses a brand-new ladies and juniors section, complementing the existing product offerings and presenting a comprehensive family-oriented shopping experience. By catering to diverse age groups and preferences, Tekkie Town continues to solidify its position as a one-stop destination for all things footwear and sportswear.

Tekkie Town debuts an elevated store concept at Garden Route Mall, George

"We are excited to introduce our new elevated store concept to our loyal customers. The Garden Route Mall location will showcase a curated selection of cutting-edge products and brands, reinforcing our commitment to delivering the highest quality in sports retail," said Riaan Van Rooyen, chief executive officer at Tekkie Town.

In launching this new store concept, Tekkie Town reaffirms its commitment to evolve and adapt to the ever-changing retail landscape. Customers can expect a refreshing and modern store setup that will elevate shopping experiences at Tekkie Town. The second concept store will open at East Gate Mall on September 28, 2023.

Tekkie Town
Tekkie Town offers quality branded footwear, apparel, and accessories to fashion-conscious shoppers who prioritize affordability and current trends through its stores nationally
Tekkie Town, Riaan Van Rooyen

