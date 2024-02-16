Tekkie Town donates 30 kits to Boland's Top 12 Rugby teams

Tekkie Town, as part of its commitment to grassroots rugby development, has donated 30 development kits to grassroots rugby teams affiliated with the Boland Top 12 Rugby Tournament. The Boland Top 12 Rugby Tournament is a platform for emerging regional players to showcase their talent and dedication to rugby excellence and was part of Tekkie Town sponsorship for their 2023 tournament.

Tekkie Town's sponsorship strategy concentrates on supporting local communities through sports and promoting their growth and empowerment. Donating 30 development kits demonstrates the brand's unwavering commitment to grassroots sports and the development of sports into communities where the brand has reached. These kits have been thoughtfully assembled to provide young, aspiring rugby athletes with the essential equipment and resources they need to grow and advance. This initiative by Tekkie Town aims to encourage teamwork, foster talent, and contribute to the overall progression of the sport at the grassroots level, as well as enable the local teams to build their visibility in their communities by empowering development teams

"At Tekkie Town, we believe in the power of sports to inspire and unite communities. We are delighted to partner with the Boland Top 12 Rugby Tournament and contribute to the development of rugby at the grassroots level. By providing these development kits, we aim to support young talent and encourage their passion for the game," said Julie Mostert, head of marketing at Tekkie Town.

Development teams were nominated by the local Boland Top 12 teams to ensure that community involvement and specific encouragement came from the local teams themselves. The teams and Tekkie Town sponsored kits including water bottles, rugby balls, water carriers, contact shields and rugby ball bags, enabling the schools to have the right equipment for their practices.

The Boland Top 12 Rugby Tournament was launched on 21 October 2023, featuring an array of local matches throughout the Boland area displaying exceptional l rugby talent across the Top 12 Clubs of the region. Tekkie Town invites all rugby enthusiasts and community members to join in the excitement and support the growth of rugby in the Boland region.