Africa


Tekkie Town launches Airwalk in selected stores and online

20 Oct 2023
Issued by: Tekkie Town
Tekkie Town is excited to announce the launch of the highly anticipated Airwalk collection in 200 selected stores and online. This addition to Tekkie Town's extensive brand lineup brings an iconic brand known for its street-style sneakers and skateboard-inspired shoes to customers nationwide.
Tekkie Town launches Airwalk in selected stores and online

As a nostalgic skate-inspired brand that blends fashion and functionality, Airwalk embraces urban culture and celebrates individuality. Airwalk products are created using high-quality materials and innovative techniques for comfort, durability and style, making them an ideal choice for fashion-conscious individuals seeking versatility.

Tekkie Town launches Airwalk in selected stores and online

To celebrate the launch of Airwalk, Tekkie Town has included a carefully curated collection, which includes both classic and new designs across a range of footwear, apparel, and accessories.

For those who prefer the convenience of online shopping, Airwalk is also available on Tekkie Town's website: www.tekkietown.co.za. Customers can browse the extensive range and make secure purchases anywhere in the region.

Tekkie Town CEO Riaan Van Rooyen notes: “We are excited to introduce Airwalk to our consumers. The addition of Airwalk will complement our current brand portfolio in a segment where we believe there is a lot of opportunity for continued growth.”.

Tekkie Town launches Airwalk in selected stores and online
Tekkie Town launches Airwalk in selected stores and online

About Tekkie Town

Tekkie Town is the leader in branded sport/lifestyle footwear and clothing in the market focusing on the commercial segment of the market. Tekkie Town’s wide range of “Great Brands at Great Prices” leaves a legacy of driving value through scaling, assortment/range, and exclusivity at prices that enable access to brands in the Southern African market. Partnering with global brands over their footprint of more than 400 doors. Tekkie Town is part of the Pepkor Speciality division within the Pepkor Group of Companies.

About Airwalk

Since 1986, Airwalk has been a leader in the world of skateboarding and action sports, creating one-of-kind performance and lifestyle gear. Airwalk solidified its legacy in pop culture, appearing in countless films and music videos. The brand’s offerings include men’s and women’s apparel, footwear, accessories including skate hardgoods, which are available in the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. Airwalk has been the brand of choice for generations of skaters and its influence lives on as the brand continues to drive innovative design.

To keep tabs on what Airwalk does next visit airwalk.com.
Follow @airwalk on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Tekkie Town
Tekkie Town offers quality branded footwear, apparel, and accessories to fashion-conscious shoppers who prioritize affordability and current trends through its stores nationally
