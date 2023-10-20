Industries

Gift of the Givers mobilises R250,000 in aid for Gaza hospitals

20 Oct 2023
Gift of the Givers, known for its active presence in Gaza, has marshaled its efforts to aid local hospitals facing a dire shortage of medical resources.
Source: Supplied
Source: Supplied

Through the launch of its own crowdfunding campaign on BackaBuddy, and with the invaluable assistance of two dedicated volunteers - Ruqaiyah Peer, a 24-year-old optometrist from East London, and Aaliya Kader, a 10-year-old girl from Johannesburg - The Gift of the Givers has successfully amassed over R250,000 on BackaBuddy, to deliver essential aid to those in dire need in Gaza.

Ruqaiyah Peer passionately underscores the urgency of the situation, stating, "Our fellow Palestinian brothers and sisters are in dire need of emergency shelter, sustenance, and medical provisions. Collaborating with The Gift of the Givers, we can make a significant impact in assisting them."

Source: WHO. Time is running out to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe if fuel and life-saving health and humanitarian supplies cannot be urgently delivered to the Gaza Strip amidst the complete blockade.
Healthcare crisis at breaking point in Gaza

By 12 hours ago

The ongoing violence has strained healthcare facilities to their limits. Gift of the Givers has taken a multi-pronged approach, including procuring medical supplies, medicines, and wheelchairs for injured individuals. Additionally, it is funding the purchase of fuel for ambulances, which have been deliberately targeted in the conflict.

Imitaz Sooliman, the founder of the Gift of the Givers Foundation, remains hopeful for a ceasefire, stating, "We believe that there are no winners in war and there are no losers in peace. We wish not to see children in pain and mothers losing children and loved ones."

While the conflict takes a toll on the lives of many, the outpouring of compassion and generosity from individuals and organizations alike serves as a poignant reminder that humanity can shine even in the darkest of times.

To contribute to the Gift of the Givers’ humanitarian efforts, donate on BackaBuddy here.

Gift of the Givers Foundation, the largest disaster relief organisation of African origin on the continent, has delivered over R5bn in aid to 42 countries worldwide, including South Africa.

