Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

MpactKantarStilesOnPoint PRSwitch Energy DrinkaHead Marketing ServicesDistellBataEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

ESG News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


'Light Up a Mind' campaign launched to assist learners during load shedding

20 Sep 2023
Recognising the dire need, The Square Shopping Centre in Sunninghill, in partnership with Mix 93.8 and the Yabashe initiative, launched the 'Light Up a Mind' campaign to help learners study through load shedding in the exam period this year.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Load shedding has been a recurring challenge for many, but its impact is felt more by learners preparing for their exams. Matriculants preparing for finals.

The campaign's mission is clear: "Be the light that helps learners study through load-shedding in exam time this year,” said Tracy Sutherland of The Square. As thousands of students face the potential setbacks of learning in the dark, this initiative takes a stand to provide thousands of rechargeable lightbulbs, ensuring uninterrupted study sessions during power outages, she said.

“Nobody can learn in the dark,” said Mix 93.8 programme manager, Sanele Motlana. “And in less fortunate neighbourhoods the impact of loadshedding can have lifelong consequences.”

With the 'Light Up a Mind' campaign, the partnership aims to light up the path to success for every student affected by these devastating power outages," said Motlana.

Individuals and organisations are invited to donate rechargeable lightbulbs, available for purchase at most supermarkets and hardware or lifestyle stores and to drop them off at either Mix 93.8’s studios in Midrand or at The Square Shopping Centre in Sunninghill’s management offices. The centre will donate R50,000 in lightbulbs to supplement public donations.

“Looking after generation next, and nurturing education during a critical, future-determining period helps us help the youth to hedge their bets for a brighter future,” Sutherland said.

Mix 93.8 will be broadcasting from The Square Shopping Centre on Saturday, 14 October to collect additional lightbulbs and hand over donations to Yabashe.

NextOptions
Read more: load shedding, Mix 93.8

Related

Minister Ramokgopa at a recent visit to Kusile. Source: x.com
Kusile Unit 4 returns, load shedding down to Stage 42 days ago
Source: Investopedia.
Grayscale's Bitcoin ETF win signals capital markets change15 Sep 2023
Source: Supplied.
Solar panel geysers for disabled13 Sep 2023
Your ultimate power solution to tackle load shedding
BluettiYour ultimate power solution to tackle load shedding11 Sep 2023
Karadeniz Powerships KPS Orka Sultan, KPS LNG Anatolia and KPS Orhan Ali Khan are pictured at Altinova port in the Gulf of Izmit, Turkey. Source: Reuters/Yoruk Isik
Karpowership switches off supply in Senegal because of unpaid bill8 Sep 2023
SA's 5G rollout could be in jeaopardy. Source: Mohammed Hassan/Pixabay
South Africa's 5G rollout race is against load shedding8 Sep 2023
Load shedding hacks to keep the lights on. Source: Pixabay/Pexels
#BizTech: Load shedding will get worse, here's how to make it better5 Sep 2023
Source: Reuters.
Johannesburg fire: 73 killed in apartment block reported occupied by homeless31 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz