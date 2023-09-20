'Light Up a Mind' campaign launched to assist learners during load shedding

Recognising the dire need, The Square Shopping Centre in Sunninghill, in partnership with Mix 93.8 and the Yabashe initiative, launched the 'Light Up a Mind' campaign to help learners study through load shedding in the exam period this year.

Image supplied

Load shedding has been a recurring challenge for many, but its impact is felt more by learners preparing for their exams. Matriculants preparing for finals.

The campaign's mission is clear: "Be the light that helps learners study through load-shedding in exam time this year,” said Tracy Sutherland of The Square. As thousands of students face the potential setbacks of learning in the dark, this initiative takes a stand to provide thousands of rechargeable lightbulbs, ensuring uninterrupted study sessions during power outages, she said.

“Nobody can learn in the dark,” said Mix 93.8 programme manager, Sanele Motlana. “And in less fortunate neighbourhoods the impact of loadshedding can have lifelong consequences.”

With the 'Light Up a Mind' campaign, the partnership aims to light up the path to success for every student affected by these devastating power outages," said Motlana.

Individuals and organisations are invited to donate rechargeable lightbulbs, available for purchase at most supermarkets and hardware or lifestyle stores and to drop them off at either Mix 93.8’s studios in Midrand or at The Square Shopping Centre in Sunninghill’s management offices. The centre will donate R50,000 in lightbulbs to supplement public donations.

“Looking after generation next, and nurturing education during a critical, future-determining period helps us help the youth to hedge their bets for a brighter future,” Sutherland said.

Mix 93.8 will be broadcasting from The Square Shopping Centre on Saturday, 14 October to collect additional lightbulbs and hand over donations to Yabashe.