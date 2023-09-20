Industries

Campari, Imbibe Magazine partner to raise funds during #NegroniWeek

20 Sep 2023
Campari, the Italian red apéritif, and Imbibe Magazine have come together for Negroni Week to support Slow Food's mission to foster a more equitable and sustainable world of food and beverage through a series of local events at bars, restaurants and retailers around the world. The 11th annual #NegroniWeek takes place between 18-24th September 2023.
Image by from
Image by eKokki from Pixabay

With bonds between bartenders and the world of mixology, the global charity initiative puts the power of fundraising in the hands of the industry, growing over the past decade to attract thousands of partners in over 80 markets, and raising over R75m for global causes.

Since the cocktail’s creation in 1919, Campari has been the red heart of the Negroni, a cocktail which showcases the unique flavour profile of Campari and is now one of the most-loved cocktails globally.

The Negroni’s rise in popularity wouldn’t have been possible without the limitless skill of bartenders sharing their talent with the world; these connections will be at the core of Negroni Week 2023 activations, strengthening the mutual appreciation between Campari, global bartenders and Negroni enthusiasts worldwide.

Slow Food, the official giving partner for the second year, is a global movement of local communities and activists, across more than 160 countries. Just like Campari and the Negroni, Slow Food has Italian roots, creating the perfect pairing.

The Slow Food Negroni Week Fund will continue to directly support the hospitality community in 2023 and beyond, helping to preserve cultural and biological diversity, promote food and beverage education with knowledge exchange, foster equity and justice. With the increased challenges facing the hospitality and food and beverage industries in recent years, this work is more important than ever.

Celebrate Negroni Week 2023

There’s no Negroni without Campari, just like there’s no industry without bartenders. To celebrate this bond, the Slow Food Negroni Week Fund gives direct support to those in hospitality.
Throughout the week there will be the opportunity to celebrate cocktail culture and show appreciation for the art of mixology, recognising the dedication and skill of bartenders to create one of the world’s most iconic and loved cocktails.

Additionally, Campari will bring together pairs of top-tier bartenders to celebrate the bond between mixology and the classic Negroni and will release The Timeless Bond Series, just before the launch of Negroni Week. The series will feature some of the best bartenders from around the world,

In South Africa, consumers can experience Negroni Week for themselves in Cape Town hosted by Kloof Street House, Fable, The Gin Bar, Gigi Rooftop, Art of Duplicity, Tjing Tjing, Athletics Club, The Drinkery, House of Machines, Talking to Strangers, Cause | Effect, The Thirsty Scarecrow, Dario’s Cafe, Fabio’s Authentic Ristorante Italiano, Gorgeous George, and Nocturne.

In Gauteng, Sin Tax, Street Bar, Moonshine Menlyn, Mix Bar, Smoking Kills, Zioux, and Capital Craft will be hosting Negroni Week.

