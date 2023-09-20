Industries

Africa


Thobela FM launches limited edition sneakers

20 Sep 2023
The SABC's Limpopo based radio station Thobela FM, has launched a limited edition sneaker through a collaboration with Bomma sneakers.
The sneaker was launched earlier in September. Source: Supplied.
The sneaker was launched earlier in September. Source: Supplied.

The station said in a statement that the collaboration with Bomma grants an opportunity for the Thobela FM brand to reach target audiences and an opportunity to tap into new markets and strengthen a connection to the local culture and identity.

“The collaboration between Thobela FM and Bomma Sneakers will result in mutually beneficial outcomes like brand exposure, target marketing, cross promotion, brand extension cultural connection with listeners at large.

"The partnership is also part of our strategy of embracing public private partnerships for growth of local business. Through this partnership Thobela FM will be able to produce over 1500 sneakers for this year most of which will sound on the ground at the Thobela FM Gospel festival,” said the statement.

Matome Maupi has died. Source: SABC.
Condolences pour in for late Thobela FM journalist Matome Maupi

17 Apr 2023

The sneaker was unveiled earlier in September and the station has sold several sneakers already.

“We are proud as Thobela FM to launch a sneaker that resonates with our listeners. We saw it befitting to adopt the #ThobelaBomma in honour of women for the role they play in our society. We have over the past years seen growth of the youth and female audience and having a product that speaks to the two brands will position the station across the broadcast and lifestyle markets,” says Limpopo Combo business manager Madikana Matjila.

