26th Basa Awards finalists announced

Founded in 1997 the Awards, which honour transformative partnerships between business and the arts, are a collaborative endeavour between government and the private sector to cultivate innovation and mutual growth in South Africa through the arts.
This year’s live announcement of the finalists is a return to in-person engagement and for the final award ceremony, on 13 October at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art (MOCAA) in Cape Town.
The Awards highlight the importance of private-public partnerships (PPP), not only in advancing artistic expression but also in addressing pressing social and economic challenges.
By recognising and celebrating these outstanding initiatives, Basa encourages more businesses and government entities to embrace the power of collaboration, emphasising that together, we can unlock South Africa's vast creative potential while simultaneously driving meaningful change in our communities and beyond.
New collaborators include the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), Heineken Beverages, British Council South Africa, Sunglasses Hut, Radisson Red, TWYG, and Zeitz MOCAA.
Basa CEO Ashraf Jacobs-Johaardien emphasises the pivotal role of partnerships, remarking, "There is a unique power that comes from deep collaboration between the right partners. Partnerships are like DNA – they carry the code of shared values, mutual goals, and the potential to create something remarkable. As we celebrate this year’s finalists, we are also thrilled to welcome new partners on board for the Basa Awards itself."
The heart of the Awards lies in results born from the intricate interplay of creativity and strategy. As Jacobs-Johaardien points out, "The threads that weave together successful partnerships are both complex and intricate, but the 320 plus winning business and arts partnerships recognised by the Awards to date demonstrate that the successful fusion of creativity and strategy can yield extraordinary outcomes."
Sinenhlanhla Mdiya, Basa marketing manager says, "The finalists we announced today demonstrate that successful business and arts partnerships have the power to regenerate communities and inspire creativity. These symbiotic partnerships also have the potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our country, such as poverty and inequality, while amplifying the creativity and innovation in our midst."
Khanyi Mamba, chairperson of the Awards adjudication panel, applauded the dedication of the finalists, saying, "Every submission we received represents a unique journey, a labour of love, and a bold step towards pushing boundaries and creating something extraordinary. So, to all the finalists, I want to convey my heartfelt congratulations. Your work has captured the attention of our discerning judges, and you have earned your place among the best of the best."