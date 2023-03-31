R400,000 in university fees to be won from Burger King and Varsity Vibe

Students who buy a delicious King-Size combo meal from Burger King through the Varsity Vibe app stand a chance of winning.

The Varsity Vibe app also gives students a significant discount on each of these meals - and the more you use the Varsity Vibe app to order Burger King King-Size combo meals, the higher chance you stand of winning.

King-Size combo meals

The King-Size combo meals offer excellent value and come with a variety of options to satisfy your taste buds.

There are five qualifying King-Size combo deals to choose from at Burger King:

King-Size Combo 1 – 2 Cheeseburgers, 1 Medium Fries, and 1 medium drink for R60



King-Size Combo 2 – 4 Cheeseburgers, 1 Medium Fries, and 1 medium drink for R100



King-Size Combo 3 – 4 Whoppers, 2 Medium Fries, and 2 medium drinks for R200



King-Size Combo 4 – 1 Whopper, 1 Big King (chicken or beef), 1 Whopper Jr, 1 Cheeseburger, 2 Medium Fries, 2 Small Fries, 9pc Chicken Nuggets, 2L Pepsi or Pepsi Max for R220



– 1 Whopper, 1 Big King (chicken or beef), 1 Whopper Jr, 1 Cheeseburger, 2 Medium Fries, 2 Small Fries, 9pc Chicken Nuggets, 2L Pepsi or Pepsi Max for King-Size Combo 5 – 1 Whopper, 1 Big King (chicken or beef), 1 Whopper Jr, 1 Cheeseburger, 2 Medium Fries, 2 Small Fries, 4pc King’s Chicken, 2L Pepsi or Pepsi Max for R270.

Competition rules

The Burger King and Varsity Vibe competition launched on 20 March 2023 and will run until 22 May 2023 - with 20 winners being crowned by the end of this promotion.

10 of these winners will be announced on 24 April 2023 and contacted by 1 May 2023, and 10 more will be unveiled on 23 May 2023 and contacted by 31 May 2023.

All entrants must be registered with an official tertiary education institution, must have an account on the Varsity Vibe platform, and must be between 17-25 years of age to qualify.

Winners cannot be an employee, or family member of an employee, of Burger King South Africa, Varsity Vibe, or any other affiliated agency.

About the prizes

If you are one of the lucky winners, R20,000 will be paid directly into your university account to cover your fees.

In the case of winners who are up to date on their fee payments, the prize will be paid as credit for the next semester, or later in the next academic year should the student change institution or courses.

If you’re a student and a Burger King fan, then this competition is for you – so find your nearest Burger King here.