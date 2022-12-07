Kellogg's Noodles: A convenient and easy-to-make meal that can be enjoyed at anytime

Noodles are an easy go-to meal in many South African households. They are lifesavers when we are too busy being parents, working as well as being a student. Kellogg's Instant Noodles are a high-in-energy, convenient and easy-to- make meal that can be consumed and enjoyed at any time of the day.

There are different multiple ways to enjoy Kellogg’s Instant Noodles. You can create your own recipes. You can add vegetables, any meat and sauces to create our own special dishes.

Here is one way to switch up your Instant Noodles the Kellogg way:

Kellogg's Noodles Chicken Meal:

Ingredients

- 1 clove garlic

- Pinch of chilli flakes

- 1/4 tsp black pepper

- 1/4 piece green pepper

- 1/4 piece onion

- 1 packet Kellogg's® Instant Noodles Chicken Flavour

- 1 chicken breast (cubed)

- 2 tbsp olive oils/vegetable oil

Directions

1. In a bowl mix together chicken cube, chicken spice (from Kellogg’s instant noodle packet), olive/vegetable oil and garlic.

2. Sauté chicken mixture in a pan and when halfway cooked through, add cubed or sliced green peppers and onions, with that add a pinch of chili flakes.

3. Separately cook the noodles (according to packet instructions).

4. Serve noodles in a bowl with chicken mixture on top.

5. Add salt and pepper to the dish if necessary.

About Kellogg South Africa

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Kellogg's®, Corn Flakes, All-Bran®, Special K®, Rice Krispies®, Coco Pops®, Strawberry Pops®, Granola, Pringles® Cereal Bars and Instant Noodles. As part of our Kellogg’s® Better Days purpose platform, we’re helping to end hunger and are committed to creating Better Days for three billion people by the end of 2030. In South Africa, since the launch of the Better Days Programme in 2014, the company has donated 20 million meals. Visit www.Kelloggs.com.



