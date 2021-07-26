FMCG News South Africa

Millions of Koo and Hugo's canned veg products recalled

26 Jul 2021
Tiger Brands is recalling certain Koo and Hugo's canned vegetable products produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to "an extremely small number" of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier, the FMCG company said on Monday.

Source: Tiger Brands

The cans may have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak. The company identified the issue as part of its internal quality assurance processes.

Canned products forming part of this recall include products from the Koo and Hugo’s canned vegetable range, including baked beans, that were produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.

Product Description
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce410g6009522300586
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce-Lite410g6009522306571
Hugo’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce410g6009522305536
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 pack **NEW**4 x 410g6009522307653
KOO Butter Beans in Brine410g6001024023543
KOO Butter Beans in Tangy Curry Sauce410g6001024000469
KOO Butter Beans in Tomato Sauce420g6001024024007
KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Sauce420g6001024035003
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato & Herb 410g6009522303006
KOO Baked Beans in Curry Sauce410g6009522303020
KOO Baked Beans in Hot Chakalaka410g6009522303013
KOO Baked Beans in BBQ Flavoured Sauce410g6009522308117
KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce410g6009522308124
KOO Creamstyle Sweetcorn415g6009522300562
KOO Whole Kernel in Brine410g6001024386655
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Sweet and Spicy Curry Sauce420g6009522300296
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Hot Curry Sauce         420g6009522300289
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Curry Sauce420g6001024549913
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Cape Malay Curry Sauce420g6009522307639
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Durban Curry Sauce420g6009522307646
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Brine410g6001024103184
Helderberg Fresh Garden Peas in Sweetened Brine      400g6009522308506
KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine 410g6001024223318
KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine 400g6009522308186
KOO Surfmaid Peas Petit Pois in Sweetened Brine 400g6009522308193
KOO Short Spaghetti in Flavoured Tomato Sauce410g6001024383623

Approx. 20 million cans affected


Tiger Brands estimates the number of cans forming part of this withdrawal to be approximately 20 million cans, around 9% of annual canned goods production.

The issue was first identified as part of routine quality control procedures. Investigations identified a deficiency in the side seam weld of cans manufactured by a third-party supplier.

"No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range. Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. Therefore, the company in consultation with the National Consumer Council (NCC) made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers," Tiger Brands said.


The company is working with its retail and wholesale customers to remove all affected canned vegetable products from store shelves and replace with fresh stock produced from quality assured cans.

Consumers urged to return products


Tiger Brands encourages consumers to check their food shelves at home and to return any canned products forming part of this recall to their nearest supermarket or wholesale outlet for a refund.

Balancing food safety with packaging sustainability

The tension between food safety in packaging on the one hand, and environmental protection on the other, is a longstanding dilemma that has been brought into sharper focus by Covid-19...

3 days ago


Koo canned products forming part of the recall produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 can be identified by looking at the manufacturing date code stamped on the bottom or the top of the can. The manufacturing date appears in the first line following the letters 'MAN'. In the example below, the manufacturing date is 5 May 2021.

MAN 05/05/2021 08:58 4 K2 2H 9
BEST BEFORE 05/05/2024

"Canning is a safe way to preserve food and extend the shelf-life of fresh produce. It is good practice to always take a moment to inspect the quality of a can when you’re choosing products. Never purchase or use cans that are dented, cracked, leaking, or have bulging lids," the company said.

For more information visit www.koo.co.za or contact the consumer careline on 0860 100 891 or at moc.sdnarbregit@dscregit.
