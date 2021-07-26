Millions of Koo and Hugo's canned veg products recalled

Telkom has announced that its CEO and executive director Sipho Maseko will step down on 30 June 2022. The telecoms company said the process to appoint a successor is well underway and a designated group CEO will be announced in the not too distant future.
Performance Media across Search, Social and Programmatic platforms is the single fastest growing area of digital media in South Africa. Combine that with the detailed analysis of campaign management, tagging and ad operations, and it becomes apparent that these highly specialist functions require a highly specialised unit.
It is possible that cooking oil prevented more looting in South Africa in the last week than the president, the ANC, the intelligence community, the army and the police combined. This, without question, says something about the versatility of the product. It says even more about the state of the state. When you are shown up by canola, you might want to revisit your strategy.ByHoward Feldman
The Transnet Port Terminals website has been hacked, implying that all companies under Transnet have been affected. All Transnet websites were down at the time when reporting was done for this SA Trucker article. The publication cited sources who requested to remain anonymous because they are not allowed to speak to the media.
The Covid-19 pandemic has hit South Africa's small business sector hard and there are grim statistics to bear this out. Those statistics will not be repeated here. After all, if you are a small business owner setting out on the road to recovery, the last thing you probably want is more details of the toll the pandemic has taken on small enterprises. Far more useful would be some good, solid tips on how to build back better after any business setbacks.ByAmeen Hassen
Tiger Brands is recalling certain Koo and Hugo's canned vegetable products produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to "an extremely small number" of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier, the FMCG company said on Monday.
Source: Tiger Brands
The cans may have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak. The company identified the issue as part of its internal quality assurance processes.
Canned products forming part of this recall include products from the Koo and Hugo’s canned vegetable range, including baked beans, that were produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.
Product Description
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
410g
6009522300586
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce-Lite
410g
6009522306571
Hugo’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce
410g
6009522305536
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 pack **NEW**
4 x 410g
6009522307653
KOO Butter Beans in Brine
410g
6001024023543
KOO Butter Beans in Tangy Curry Sauce
410g
6001024000469
KOO Butter Beans in Tomato Sauce
420g
6001024024007
KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Sauce
420g
6001024035003
KOO Baked Beans in Tomato & Herb
410g
6009522303006
KOO Baked Beans in Curry Sauce
410g
6009522303020
KOO Baked Beans in Hot Chakalaka
410g
6009522303013
KOO Baked Beans in BBQ Flavoured Sauce
410g
6009522308117
KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce
410g
6009522308124
KOO Creamstyle Sweetcorn
415g
6009522300562
KOO Whole Kernel in Brine
410g
6001024386655
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Sweet and Spicy Curry Sauce
420g
6009522300296
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Hot Curry Sauce
420g
6009522300289
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Curry Sauce
420g
6001024549913
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Cape Malay Curry Sauce
420g
6009522307639
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Durban Curry Sauce
420g
6009522307646
KOO Mixed Vegetables in Brine
410g
6001024103184
Helderberg Fresh Garden Peas in Sweetened Brine
400g
6009522308506
KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine
410g
6001024223318
KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine
400g
6009522308186
KOO Surfmaid Peas Petit Pois in Sweetened Brine
400g
6009522308193
KOO Short Spaghetti in Flavoured Tomato Sauce
410g
6001024383623
Approx. 20 million cans affected
Tiger Brands estimates the number of cans forming part of this withdrawal to be approximately 20 million cans, around 9% of annual canned goods production.
The issue was first identified as part of routine quality control procedures. Investigations identified a deficiency in the side seam weld of cans manufactured by a third-party supplier.
"No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range. Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. Therefore, the company in consultation with the National Consumer Council (NCC) made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers," Tiger Brands said.
Tiger Brands recalls SOME KOO and Hugo’s defective cans due to a side weld seam issue that may cause the cans to leak. To see the list of products that are affected visit https://t.co/ZEpFq0NnRw or call us on 086 010 0891 for more information. pic.twitter.com/nWnN0TMgPA
Koo canned products forming part of the recall produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 can be identified by looking at the manufacturing date code stamped on the bottom or the top of the can. The manufacturing date appears in the first line following the letters 'MAN'. In the example below, the manufacturing date is 5 May 2021.
MAN 05/05/2021 08:58 4 K2 2H 9 BEST BEFORE 05/05/2024
"Canning is a safe way to preserve food and extend the shelf-life of fresh produce. It is good practice to always take a moment to inspect the quality of a can when you’re choosing products. Never purchase or use cans that are dented, cracked, leaking, or have bulging lids," the company said.
