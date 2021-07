Millions of Koo and Hugo's canned veg products recalled

Tiger Brands is recalling certain Koo and Hugo's canned vegetable products produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 due to "an extremely small number" of defective cans supplied by a packaging supplier, the FMCG company said on Monday.

Source: Tiger Brands

Product Description KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 410g 6009522300586 KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce-Lite 410g 6009522306571 Hugo’s Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 410g 6009522305536 KOO Baked Beans in Tomato Sauce 4 pack **NEW** 4 x 410g 6009522307653 KOO Butter Beans in Brine 410g 6001024023543 KOO Butter Beans in Tangy Curry Sauce 410g 6001024000469 KOO Butter Beans in Tomato Sauce 420g 6001024024007 KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Sauce 420g 6001024035003 KOO Baked Beans in Tomato & Herb 410g 6009522303006 KOO Baked Beans in Curry Sauce 410g 6009522303020 KOO Baked Beans in Hot Chakalaka 410g 6009522303013 KOO Baked Beans in BBQ Flavoured Sauce 410g 6009522308117 KOO Baked Beans in Chilli Wors Flavoured Sauce 410g 6009522308124 KOO Creamstyle Sweetcorn 415g 6009522300562 KOO Whole Kernel in Brine 410g 6001024386655 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Sweet and Spicy Curry Sauce 420g 6009522300296 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Hot Curry Sauce 420g 6009522300289 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Curry Sauce 420g 6001024549913 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Cape Malay Curry Sauce 420g 6009522307639 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Durban Curry Sauce 420g 6009522307646 KOO Mixed Vegetables in Brine 410g 6001024103184 Helderberg Fresh Garden Peas in Sweetened Brine 400g 6009522308506 KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine 410g 6001024223318 KOO Fresh Garden Peas in Brine 400g 6009522308186 KOO Surfmaid Peas Petit Pois in Sweetened Brine 400g 6009522308193 KOO Short Spaghetti in Flavoured Tomato Sauce 410g 6001024383623

Approx. 20 million cans affected

Consumers urged to return products

The cans may have a defective side seam weld that could cause the can to leak. The company identified the issue as part of its internal quality assurance processes.Canned products forming part of this recall include products from the Koo and Hugo’s canned vegetable range, including baked beans, that were produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021.Tiger Brands estimates the number of cans forming part of this withdrawal to be approximately 20 million cans, around 9% of annual canned goods production.The issue was first identified as part of routine quality control procedures. Investigations identified a deficiency in the side seam weld of cans manufactured by a third-party supplier."No health issues have been reported to date relating to the affected product range. Despite the low probability of illness and injury, matters of quality and food safety are an absolute priority for Tiger Brands. Therefore, the company in consultation with the National Consumer Council (NCC) made the decision to initiate a precautionary withdrawal in the best interest of consumers," Tiger Brands said.The company is working with its retail and wholesale customers to remove all affected canned vegetable products from store shelves and replace with fresh stock produced from quality assured cans.Tiger Brands encourages consumers to check their food shelves at home and to return any canned products forming part of this recall to their nearest supermarket or wholesale outlet for a refund.Koo canned products forming part of the recall produced from 1 May 2019 to 5 May 2021 can be identified by looking at the manufacturing date code stamped on the bottom or the top of the can. The manufacturing date appears in the first line following the letters 'MAN'. In the example below, the manufacturing date is 5 May 2021.MAN 05/05/2021 08:58 4 K2 2H 9BEST BEFORE 05/05/2024"Canning is a safe way to preserve food and extend the shelf-life of fresh produce. It is good practice to always take a moment to inspect the quality of a can when you’re choosing products. Never purchase or use cans that are dented, cracked, leaking, or have bulging lids," the company said.For more information visit www.koo.co.za or contact the consumer careline on 0860 100 891 or at moc.sdnarbregit@dscregit