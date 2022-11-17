Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

LoeriesCannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

KantarIncubetaDentsuHoorah DigitalBullion PR & CommunicationAlgoa FMSappiMotion IconPrimedia BroadcastingTradewayMeltwaterOrnicoHellopeterTalkwalkerTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Creative Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Junior - Middleweight Retoucher Freelancer Cape Town
  • Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Digital and Online Fashion Retail Manager Johannesburg
  • SEM Search and Web Strategist Johannesburg
  • Junior/Entry Level - Content Producer (Imagery/Video) Johannesburg
  • Digital Account Manager Cape Town
  • Senior Data Analyst Cape Town
  • Paid Campaign Specialist Cape Town
  • Digital Copywriter George
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Carlyle to acquire international marketing agency Incubeta

    17 Nov 2022
    Issued by: Incubeta
    The acquisition will help accelerate Incubeta's investments in its proprietary technology, sales and marketing efforts, and M&A-led market consolidation.
    Lars Lehne, CEO of Incubeta
    Lars Lehne, CEO of Incubeta

    Global Investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) has announced that it has agreed to acquire a majority stake in Incubeta, an internationally recognised leader in digital marketing, and one of a select few globally certified Google Marketing Platform (GMP) partners. Terms of the transaction, which is subject to customary regulatory approvals, were not disclosed.

    Founded in 2004 and headquartered in London, UK, Incubeta has experienced significant growth over the past two decades, evolving into a team of more than 800 people across 22 locations worldwide. Developed by Google, GMP is an integrated advertising-technology platform that enables customers to more effectively create and manage high-impact digital marketing campaigns using data analytics and advanced measurement. Backed by a wealth of experience in helping brands grow their digital presence across multiple sectors, Incubeta has capitalised on their expertise, partnering with a highly diversified base of international brands, including Hyundai, Heineken, M&S and L’Oréal.

    Experts in the digital space, Incubeta offers a full range of services across creative, technology, media, e-commerce and data – specialising in GMP consulting and measurement capabilities among other bespoke services. The company’s proprietary technology also offers its clients a fully integrated ad-tech platform, within an increasingly data-driven marketing landscape that focuses on clients owning their media and serving customers in a privacy-compliant manner.

    The Carlyle Europe Technology Partners (CETP) platform will support Incubeta in accelerating its international growth plan through the development of its existing suite of services and acquisitions, as well as investing in the company’s commercial operations and proprietary technology. CETP has extensive experience in scaling technology and marketing services businesses through its partnerships with leaders in their respective markets, including companies such as DEPT, Work & Co, The Mill, and HSO.

    Lars Lehne, CEO of Incubeta, said: “We are very proud of the significant growth that Incubeta has achieved, having completed five acquisitions over the past two years and becoming a key partner in the Google ecosystem. We strongly believe Carlyle is the perfect partner as we take the next step in our growth journey, given its global presence, deep understanding of our sector, and extensive experience in scaling technology and marketing services businesses.”

    Andrew Tan, director in the CETP investment advisory team, said: “Incubeta has all the hallmarks we look for in our investments – exposure to a market benefiting from strong tailwinds, partnership with an experienced and driven management team, and multiple levers for growth, including international expansion and service line extension. We look forward to partnering with Incubeta’s management team under the leadership of CEO Lars Lehne to help accelerate the next phase of the company’s growth as it seeks to become the leading global partner of choice in the fast-growing GMP ecosystem.”

    About Incubeta

    Incubeta is a marketing partner built specifically to help businesses upgrade their growth. An international team of experts in digital marketing, Incubeta are a team of over 800 creators, thinkers, makers and doers.

    Present in 22 offices worldwide, Incubeta is a market leading specialist that uses the power of digital to unlock and amplify business growth potential through bespoke, localised digital solutions with global expertise. With 20+ years of experience in the digital space, Incubeta puts the ownership and control of the customer experience back in the hands of the advertiser.

    As the largest and longest established Google Marketing Platform (GMP) sales partner in EMEA, Incubeta has proven through working with top-tier brands that they are leading specialists in helping advertisers tackle complex projects such as in-housing, personalisation, data activation and advanced digital media.

    About Carlyle

    Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across three business segments: Global Private Equity, Global Credit and Global Investment Solutions. With $369bn of assets under management as of 30 September 2022, Carlyle’s purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 2,100 people in 29 offices across five continents.

    Further information is available at www.carlyle.com. Follow Carlyle on Twitter @OneCarlyle.

    NextOptions
    Incubeta
    Incubeta is an international team of experts in marketing, technology, data, and creative.

    Related

    Source:
    CMOs and brands effectively lean into performance-driven content2 Nov 2022
    Source:
    Brands must prepare for a different kind of Black Friday11 Oct 2022
    Source: © Super Straho with the launch of Amazon in South Africa next year, local brands need to be prepared
    Brands can't ignore Amazon - here are some hard lessons from abroad20 Sep 2022
    150 industry leaders to take the stage at SA's largest e-commerce event - register for your free ticket with Biz
    Surreal150 industry leaders to take the stage at SA's largest e-commerce event - register for your free ticket with Biz25 Aug 2022
    Plan your Amazon strategy, or pay the price. 5 insights for SA brands
    IncubetaPlan your Amazon strategy, or pay the price. 5 insights for SA brands18 Aug 2022
    Celebrations continue with the True Location Cup
    Vicinity MediaCelebrations continue with the True Location Cup15 Aug 2022
    Source:
    Performance Max could cause Black Friday upheaval5 Jul 2022
    Incubeta acquires Bruce Clay MENA as part of global expansion strategy
    IncubetaIncubeta acquires Bruce Clay MENA as part of global expansion strategy15 Jun 2022

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz