Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

xneeloJoe Public UnitedDentsuTopco MediaInnovate DurbanGrey AfricaGagasi FMJust DesignStudent VillageMotsepe AdvertisingSmart MediaOur Salad MixOFM RadioeMediaNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Brand/Account Manager Johannesburg
  • Senior Digital Copywriter Johannesburg
  • Product Designer - UX/UI Durban
  • Digital Media Specialist Cape Town
  • Motion Graphics Designer Johannesburg
  • Junior-Mid Level Graphic Designer Durban
  • Content Director Johannesburg
  • Digital Publishing/Data Lead Cape Town
  • SEO Specialist Remote
  • Senior Account Executive Cape Town
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Africa Tech Week: The latest tech innovations driving Africa's growth

    8 Mar 2022
    Issued by: Topco Media
    Virtual summit taking place 11 and 12 May 2022
    Ralf Fletcher, CEO, Topco Media
    Ralf Fletcher, CEO, Topco Media
    On 11 and 12 May, Topco Media and partners will deliver a networking experience focused on harnessing the power of technology to jump-start economic growth in Africa. Africa Tech Week is brimming with chances to create rewarding relationships, forge clearer paths to digital change, and inspire collective and individual progress.

    Most notably, this year's conference features seasoned Tech-entrepreneur, visual thinker, teacher and creator, Bob Moesta, from Re-Wired Group. Bob has worked on and helped launch more than 3,500 new products, services and businesses across nearly every industry. Gain valuable insight as he shares his journey to success and practically illustrates his Jobs to Be Done Theory.

    Registered attendees gain access to the two-day virtual summit where they can enjoy the inside scoop from top tech companies. Listen enthusiastically as renowned speakers including, Jared Isaacman of Commander of Space X's Inspiration4 and CEO of Shift4, Ofentse Mokwena, Strategic Projects Lead, Uber SSA, and Joylynn Kirui, Senior Cloud Security Advocate, Microsoft. Allow these leaders to enhance both your professional and personal development, by providing you with tools and skills that you won't be able to learn in-house or online.

    Capturing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a global agenda

    “The potential of billions of people connected by mobile devices, with unparalleled processing power, storage capacity, and knowledge access, is limitless. Emerging technological breakthroughs in fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, the internet of things, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, cryptocurrencies, energy storage, quantum computing, and a slew of other interconnected technical advances will multiply these possibilities,” says Ralf Fletcher, CEO, Topco Media.

    The 2-day conference will consist of main sessions (Plenary) plus high-level industry sector-related breakaways and expert technical focus sessions. The Conference speakers and Exhibitors will demonstrate how the breadth and depth of Industry 4.0 heralds the transformation of entire systems of production, management, and governance.

    Register now

    2022 Summit Key Focus Areas
    • Integrating Digital Transformation into business
    • A Smart and Connected Continent
    • Investing in a Sustainable Future
    • Financially Savvy in Tech Era
    • The Latest Tech on the Horizon
    • African Innovation and Creativity
    The expert panels will cover public and private policy aspects and their implications, advantages and opportunities. It will also include industry’s leaders from the private sector, civil society, investors, partners, experts, academics all with their expert insight into the different ways artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, IoT, will affect the future of African Development.

    The breakaways and focus sessions will include panels of world-leading authorities on the 4th Industrial Revolution’s effects on individual industry sectors, specific fields of production and different areas of commerce.

    Register now

    Topco Media has teamed with some of the best firms in the world. Africa Tech Week is also committed to recognising and rewarding African companies that have excelled at developing new products. Looking at Africa, which will have the world's most youthful population in a decade, the magnificent chance to develop a thriving society is palpable. Sustainable development in Africa is both necessary and possible, thanks to its abundant natural resources. The future is intelligent, and it starts with a platform, such as the 2022 Africa Tech Week, to launch her people into a new and exciting frontier.

    NextOptions
    Topco Media
    DYNAMIC BUSINESS-TO-BUSINESS COMMUNICATIONS MEDIA Topco Media is one of South Africa's leading business-to-business media houses, producing high profile, relevant conferences and awards. Our conferences include Africa Tech Week, Standard Bank Top Women, Top Empowerment, Future of HR, National Business Awards and Future of Sustainability. We also produce authoritative and informative business and investment publications such as Top 500, Top Empowerment, Nelson Mandela 100 years to name a few.
    Read more: Microsoft, Topco Media, Ralf Fletcher

    Related

    Microsoft announces new initiatives to support 10,000 African startups
    Microsoft announces new initiatives to support 10,000 African startups3 Mar 2022
    Eduvos takes on the world of artificial intelligence
    EduvosEduvos takes on the world of artificial intelligence25 Feb 2022
    How conversational marketing builds enduring relationships with customers
    G&G DigitalHow conversational marketing builds enduring relationships with customers10 Feb 2022
    Microsoft to buy gaming company Activision Blizzard for R1tn
    Microsoft to buy gaming company Activision Blizzard for R1tn19 Jan 2022
    Data, Design and Digital: The Future of HR in South Africa
    Topco MediaData, Design and Digital: The Future of HR in South Africa17 Dec 2021
    Africa Tech Week Awards 2021 winners announced
    Topco MediaAfrica Tech Week Awards 2021 winners announced3 Dec 2021
    Microsoft launches Teams Essentials for small businesses
    Microsoft launches Teams Essentials for small businesses2 Dec 2021
    Cybereason 2022 trends and predictions
    CybereasonCybereason 2022 trends and predictions29 Nov 2021

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz