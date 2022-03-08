Africa Tech Week: The latest tech innovations driving Africa's growth

Ralf Fletcher, CEO, Topco Media
On 11 and 12 May, Topco Media
and partners will deliver a networking experience focused on harnessing the power of technology to jump-start economic growth in Africa. Africa Tech Week
is brimming with chances to create rewarding relationships, forge clearer paths to digital change, and inspire collective and individual progress.
Most notably, this year's conference features seasoned Tech-entrepreneur, visual thinker, teacher and creator, Bob Moesta, from Re-Wired Group. Bob has worked on and helped launch more than 3,500 new products, services and businesses across nearly every industry. Gain valuable insight as he shares his journey to success and practically illustrates his Jobs to Be Done Theory.
Registered attendees gain access to the two-day virtual summit where they can enjoy the inside scoop from top tech companies. Listen enthusiastically as renowned speakers including, Jared Isaacman of Commander of Space X's Inspiration4 and CEO of Shift4, Ofentse Mokwena, Strategic Projects Lead, Uber SSA, and Joylynn Kirui, Senior Cloud Security Advocate, Microsoft. Allow these leaders to enhance both your professional and personal development, by providing you with tools and skills that you won't be able to learn in-house or online.Capturing the Fourth Industrial Revolution, a global agenda
“The potential of billions of people connected by mobile devices, with unparalleled processing power, storage capacity, and knowledge access, is limitless. Emerging technological breakthroughs in fields like artificial intelligence, robotics, the internet of things, autonomous vehicles, 3-D printing, nanotechnology, biotechnology, materials science, cryptocurrencies, energy storage, quantum computing, and a slew of other interconnected technical advances will multiply these possibilities,” says Ralf Fletcher, CEO, Topco Media.
The 2-day conference will consist of main sessions (Plenary) plus high-level industry sector-related breakaways and expert technical focus sessions. The Conference speakers and Exhibitors will demonstrate how the breadth and depth of Industry 4.0 heralds the transformation of entire systems of production, management, and governance.Register now
2022 Summit Key Focus Areas
- Integrating Digital Transformation into business
- A Smart and Connected Continent
- Investing in a Sustainable Future
- Financially Savvy in Tech Era
- The Latest Tech on the Horizon
- African Innovation and Creativity
The expert panels will cover public and private policy aspects and their implications, advantages and opportunities. It will also include industry’s leaders from the private sector, civil society, investors, partners, experts, academics all with their expert insight into the different ways artificial intelligence, cryptocurrency, IoT, will affect the future of African Development.
The breakaways and focus sessions will include panels of world-leading authorities on the 4th Industrial Revolution’s effects on individual industry sectors, specific fields of production and different areas of commerce. Register now
Topco Media has teamed with some of the best firms in the world. Africa Tech Week is also committed to recognising and rewarding African companies that have excelled at developing new products. Looking at Africa, which will have the world's most youthful population in a decade, the magnificent chance to develop a thriving society is palpable. Sustainable development in Africa is both necessary and possible, thanks to its abundant natural resources. The future is intelligent, and it starts with a platform, such as the 2022 Africa Tech Week, to launch her people into a new and exciting frontier.