Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news
Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

This quick service restaurant's secret sauce? Location Bank!

4 Mar 2021
Issued by: Location Bank
On the menu for this quick service restaurant? More clicks. More customers. Better profits.

A national chain of quick service restaurants (QSR) with over 400 physical branches took full advantage of Location Bank's tailored tech-based service suite to improve their digital footprint exponentially for real-world returns.

Having users click on directions to navigate to a branch is a fantastic indicator of intent for real-world branch visits, making it an important online action. For this QSR chain, user clicks on navigation increased by 1,140%!

This incredible boost is just one of many successes we secured for this client, and for hundreds more in every sector over the past decade. Click below for the full case study.


View/Download


Contact our Location Experts


Location Bank
Securing your footprint. Leveraging your presence. Protecting your reputation.
Comment

Related

Location BankPublishing inaccurate information across the digital ecosystem is like taking 5 steps back!10 Feb 2021
Location BankCellular client case study shows store visits up by 71%15 Jan 2021
Location BankHow to leverage online locations for real-world returns4 Dec 2020
Location BankOur Google partnership gets your business noticed online13 Nov 2020
Location BankWant to outrank your competitors in search results?4 Nov 2020
Location BankConvert passive shoppers into active buyers31 Aug 2020
Location BankCould these two local SEO errors be losing you money?29 Jul 2020
Vicinity MediaAdd trust to your ad22 Jul 2020

News


Show more
Let's do Biz