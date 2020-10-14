Accelerate your brand's growth with digital marketing

Digital marketing accelerated in the first quarter of 2020 as the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown restrictions disrupted industries and business activity. This disruption pushed marketing professionals into uncharted territories in a short time, presenting new opportunities for organisations to rethink their traditional marketing strategies to meet consumer demands.

Use data to inform strategy

Digital-first gives brands a competitive edge

Meet customers where they're at

With lockdown restrictions, consumers started spending more time and money online. Some brands were prepared, while others had to adapt quickly to new digital strategies to meet their target audience's changing behaviours.Technology and innovation are essential to help businesses meet their customers' ever-changing demands, especially at the speed of change happening in today's environment. Marketing professionals can give their business the edge by increasing their digital focus and with that the ability to meet customers' demands instantaneously. Digital is measurable, so it also allows you to identify and optimise what's working and pivot quickly to change what’s not working. It also shows that a business is agile, adaptable and ready for any challenges.To stay ahead of the curve with digital marketing, here are some proven methods.Data, search, and analytical tools can help identify who your target audiences' are and help you understand their ever-shifting needs. These insights should inform strategy and drive creative teams and media strategists to execute meaningful campaigns that drive higher engagement and achieve ROI.Target audiences have pivoted to be more online, and that's where your business needs to be. It's not enough to have excellent products or services; your businesses should implement digital marketing strategies that can quickly react and scale to customer expectations.As consumers spend more time online, make sure your brand meets them in their preferred digital spaces and push these leads down the marketing and sales funnel. By shifting marketing budgets from traditional to online, brands can raise awareness of their products and services and ensure sales conversions. And it becomes easier for marketers to engage with customers in real-time, assuring customers that their favourite brands are listening to their needs.To maintain growth beyond the pandemic, continue to build on the strategies and platforms you embraced during your pivot to digital. This will contribute to your long-term growth and deliver outstanding customer experience. By doing so, customers feel valued, knowing their brands respond to their immediate needs and interests and are there for the long haul.