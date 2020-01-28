Digital Company news South Africa

Menu

#BizTrends2020

Marketing & Media trends

Agriculture trends

Construction & Engineering trends

CSI & Sustainability trends

Education trends

Energy & Mining trends

Entrepreneurship trends

Finance trends

Healthcare trends

HR & Management trends

ICT trends

Legal trends

Lifestyle trends

Logistics & Transport trends

Property trends

Retail trends

Tourism trends

More Articles

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account

Africa

More...Submit news

Podcasts

  • Listen to podcasts
  • Download BizTakeouts Mobi App
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Takealot Gamealot hits 79,000 plays in just 13 days - powered by Techsys Digital

Issued by: Techsys Digital
Takealot has tons of devoted fans, who flock to the platform for all their online shopping needs. As the brand headed into the festive season, they wanted to find a way to reward their fans in a fun, engaging way. Everyone loves simple arcade style games, so Takealot approached Techsys Digital - an agency known for tech innovation - to come up with a gamification concept that would get online shoppers buzzing.

Cape Town-based Techsys built a game in which players had to line up three or more products to score points. When players reached the game-over screen, they could choose to checkout or keep playing. By checking out, players would find out what they’d won, with exciting prizes ranging from products, to vouchers, plus the chance to win the grand prize of a R20,000 Takealot Gift Voucher.

The results speak for themselves. Although the game was live for only 13 days, it was played almost 75,000 times! The average player spent just over seven minutes playing the game, which highlights how much Takealot’s fans loved Gamealot and the opportunities it gave them to be rewarded.

Takealot Gamealot benefited the brand by driving traffic to their site, since this is where fans could get their fix of the moreish game, as well as spend their prize vouchers doing their favourite thing: online shopping. By treating consumers to a fun, free gaming experience as well as the chance to win, Takealot Gamealot helped foster brand affinity and top of mind awareness.


Want to partner with Techsys Digital on a project?

Contact us today:

Johannesburg Office: 071 877 0931
Cape Town: 021 788 6896
Email:

Techsys Digital's press office

Techsys Digital Raised by computers, our team of experts specialize in all things digital, integrating new insights, strategies and digital technologies into clients' projects to achieve world class results.
Profile | News | Contact
Comment

Read more: Techsys Digital, Techsys

Related

Why data technology can take FMCG marketing to the next level

By Andrew Dawson

Takealot Gamealot hits 79,000 plays in just 13 days - powered by Techsys Digital

Issued by Techsys Digital

Bic reveals the winners of the Art Master Africa Competition
Bic reveals the winners of the Art Master Africa Competition

News


Show more

All rights reserved. Copyright © 2020. Republish permission. ADSL & Web hosting proudly provided by Afrihost. Bizcommunity.com, its sponsors, contributors and advertisers disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense that might arise from the use of, or reliance upon, the services contained herein. Privacy policy, Terms of Use, PAIA.