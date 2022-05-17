Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Africa MonthBiz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

ClockworkOrnicoVicinity MediaSocial PlacesOFM RadioThe Publicity WorkshopInsight SurveyWunderman ThompsonGrey AfricaGrapevine CommunicationsBroad MediaHustle MediaMegaVision MediaOgilvy South AfricaBrandReserveEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Media News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Intern Junior Writer Johannesburg
  • Editorial Business Journalist Cape Town
  • Journalist Nelspruit
  • Radio Agency Account Executive Johannesburg
  • Online Business News Editor - Marketing & Media Cape Town
  • Manager - Executive Communication Stellenbosch
  • Mid Video Editor Stellenbosch
  • Junior Verkoopsverteenwoordiger Pretoria
  • Senior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
  • Junior Sales Coordinator Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    APO Group and IOM win PRovoke Africa Sabre Award

    17 May 2022
    The APO Group, the Pan African communications consultancy and press release distribution service, and the International Organization for Migration (IOM) won a PRovoke Africa Sabre Award at the recent awards held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.
    Source: © PRovoke Media The APO GRoup and the International Organization for Migration]] (IOM) recently won a PRovoke Africa Sabre Award
    Source: © PRovoke Media PRovoke Media The APO GRoup and the International Organization for Migration]] (IOM) recently won a PRovoke Africa Sabre Award

    The PRovoke Africa Sabre Awards are Africa’s leading public relations awards and this year's Awards attracted more than 2,000 entries from public relations agencies all over the continent.

    The Sabre Award recognises APO Group and IOM’s commitment to improving global perceptions of migration issues in Africa.

    Journalism competition for the Continent


    Established in 1951, the IOM is part of the United Nations System and is the leading inter-governmental organisation promoting humane and orderly migration for the benefit of all with a global presence in over 100 countries.

    IOM’s Regional Office for West and Central Africa commissioned APO Group to launch a competition for African journalists reporting on migration.

    Logistical challenges caused by the pandemic meant they had to adopt a purely virtual campaign, with the submissions process, press events, and the assembly of four thematic jury panels all coordinated online.

    Despite this, the results of the campaign were exceptional with 230 quality submissions received in English and French, with a total public relations value of more than $19m generated.

    The virtual Awards ceremony with eight winning journalists receiving their awards was streamed live on Facebook and YouTube, and also included a discussion about the challenges of reporting on migration.

    Debunking false narratives


    The competition was designed to recognise outstanding stories from the region that shed light on migration from various perspectives, including safe migration, climate change and returning migrant reintegration.

    Of particular importance to both APO Group and IOM was the debunking of false and discriminatory narratives about migration in Africa.

    The competition called for submissions from journalists with stories that demonstrated balanced, evidence-based reporting, and gave the public a clearer picture of the real issues.

    Source: Bizcommunity
    Razor leads Africa Sabre Awards with five wins

    20 Apr 2022


    Understanding African media


    With its reputation for media relations in Africa, and extensive reach into all 54 African countries, APO Group’s project team was able to promote the competition to journalists all over the continent.

    “When we started this campaign, it was essential we had a partner who understands African media and has the depth of contacts to attract submissions across West and Central Africa.

    “We are thrilled with this Sabre Award as it demonstrates the importance of our mission to change the narrative about migration in Africa," says Mia Barrett, head of Awareness Raising at IOM’s Regional Office for West and Central Africa.

    “APO Group has always championed fair and balanced reporting, so it is fantastic that we are able to give greater prominence to compelling African stories that provide true insight on migration.

    “We are extremely grateful to the IOM for the opportunity to take part in this campaign, and share in their determination to reward ethical journalism and shine a light on what is an important issue,” says APO Group founder and chairman, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Africa, Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, IOM, africa journalism, International Organization for Migration, APO Group

    Related

    Supplied. Africarare’s Ubuntuland sold 149 plots of virtual land in in less than eight minutes when released for sale. Picture: Ubuntuland central kraal
    Ubuntuland plots sell out in under 8 minutes3 May 2022
    Source: © dolgachov
    African Media Agency and Smart Africa Media announce partnership25 Apr 2022
    Source: © algoa.info Lagos, Nigeria. The Africa PR and Communications report will cover all of Africa
    Africa PR & Communications report expanded to entire African continent6 Apr 2022
    APO Group appointed official Newswire of The Africa Tech Festival, a week of world-class tech events that includes AfricaCom
    APO GroupAPO Group appointed official Newswire of The Africa Tech Festival, a week of world-class tech events that includes AfricaCom23 Mar 2022
    5 South Africans named AME Awards' 2022 Middle East & Africa grand jury
    5 South Africans named AME Awards' 2022 Middle East & Africa grand jury23 Mar 2022
    APO Group upgrades analytics platform for monitoring of press releases in Africa
    APO GroupAPO Group upgrades analytics platform for monitoring of press releases in Africa1 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz