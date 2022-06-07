Pentawards announces first ever in-person festival

Pentawards, a network dedicated to recognising global packaging design excellence, has announced its first-ever in-person Pentawards Festival.
The festival will be a two-day event exploring the latest trends, insights and developments in the global packaging and design industries.
The festival will take place on 22 - 23 September 2022 at London’s Science Museum, whose Imax Theatre will host a selection of keynote speakers, industry debates and practical workshops, with exciting pitching and networking opportunities in the museum’s Flight Gallery.
Pentawards say the aim of the event is to explore and reveal the factors shaping the future of the packaging and design industries as brands and creatives adapt to the unprecedented change of the last few years.
Keynote speakers at the festival include:
- Mauro Porcini, vice president of design, PepsiCo, USA
- Paula Chin, senior policy advisor, WWF, UK
- Ximena O'Reilly, global head of design, Nestle, Switzerland
- Tim Jones, creative director, BBC, UK
- Jeremy Lindley, global design director, Diageo, UK
The festival will be split into three core sections: Sustainability 2.0, Authentic Inclusivity, and Essential Futures. A Gala Ceremony on 23 September at the Royal Opera House will follow the festival, where this year’s Pentawards competition winners will be announced.
Adam Ryan, head of Pentawards, said, “We’re really looking forward to hosting our first in-person festival with a host of amazing speakers from across multiple sectors. With such a turbulent two years behind us, we can’t wait to hear from industry leaders on where they see the future of packaging and design going. We’re excited to bring the global design community together to share insight into how creativity is unfolding.”
You can purchase tickets for The Pentawards Festival and find more information on the website
.