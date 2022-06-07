Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Africa MonthWomen's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

Tractor OutdoorAdvertising Media ForumAdclick AfricaMediaHeads 360VervePrimedia BroadcastingDigital KungfuWunderman ThompsonPerfect WordIMC ConferenceVicinity MediaRocketseedRed & YellowDMASAIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Graphic Designer Cape Town
  • Design Director: Strategic Branding Agency Johannesburg
  • Digital Project Manager Cape Town
  • Art Director - M/W to Senior Johannesburg
  • Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Pattern Maker - Design Centre Cape Town
  • Junior Animator - 2D/3D/Motion Graphics/VFX (Fixed Term Contract) Woodstock
  • Art Director / Mid-Level Graphic Designer Johannesburg
  • Mid-weight Multimedia / Web designer Pretoria
  • Graphic Design with Client Facing Experience Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Africa


    Pentawards announces first ever in-person festival

    7 Jun 2022
    Pentawards, a network dedicated to recognising global packaging design excellence, has announced its first-ever in-person Pentawards Festival.
    Source:
    Source: www.unsplash.com

    The festival will be a two-day event exploring the latest trends, insights and developments in the global packaging and design industries.

    The festival will take place on 22 - 23 September 2022 at London’s Science Museum, whose Imax Theatre will host a selection of keynote speakers, industry debates and practical workshops, with exciting pitching and networking opportunities in the museum’s Flight Gallery.

    #AfricaMonth: Why informal retailing in Africa must not be overlooked
    #AfricaMonth: Why informal retailing in Africa must not be overlooked

    By 31 May 2022


    Pentawards say the aim of the event is to explore and reveal the factors shaping the future of the packaging and design industries as brands and creatives adapt to the unprecedented change of the last few years.

    Keynote speakers at the festival include:
    • Mauro Porcini, vice president of design, PepsiCo, USA
    • Paula Chin, senior policy advisor, WWF, UK
    • Ximena O'Reilly, global head of design, Nestle, Switzerland
    • Tim Jones, creative director, BBC, UK
    • Jeremy Lindley, global design director, Diageo, UK
    The festival will be split into three core sections: Sustainability 2.0, Authentic Inclusivity, and Essential Futures. A Gala Ceremony on 23 September at the Royal Opera House will follow the festival, where this year’s Pentawards competition winners will be announced.

    Image supplied: Pentawards celebrates creativity with new 'Five Senses' campaign
    Pentawards introduces new 'Five Senses' campaign

    3 Mar 2022


    Adam Ryan, head of Pentawards, said, “We’re really looking forward to hosting our first in-person festival with a host of amazing speakers from across multiple sectors. With such a turbulent two years behind us, we can’t wait to hear from industry leaders on where they see the future of packaging and design going. We’re excited to bring the global design community together to share insight into how creativity is unfolding.”

    You can purchase tickets for The Pentawards Festival and find more information on the website.
    NextOptions
    Read more: Diageo, BBC, Nestle, PepsiCo, Pentawards, packaging awards, Tim Jones, Adam Ryan

    Related

    Image supplied: The Art of Duplicity bartenders took first and second place at the Diageo World Class regionals
    Local bartenders win big at Diageo World Class regionals10 May 2022
    New NPO brings together world-leading companies to help achieve UN SDGs
    New NPO brings together world-leading companies to help achieve UN SDGs28 Apr 2022
    Hoorah's founder and CEO, Shaune Jordaan
    Ramp acquires majority stake in Hoorah Digital12 Apr 2022
    PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa launches R1.6bn BBBEE employee share ownership scheme
    PepsiCo sub-Saharan Africa launches R1.6bn BBBEE employee share ownership scheme6 Apr 2022
    Source: Supplied
    PepsiCo invests in green energy procurement in Gauteng30 Mar 2022
    Impact of Spaza branding on customer value and sales
    MegaVision MediaImpact of Spaza branding on customer value and sales28 Mar 2022
    More related

    News

    More industry news
    Let's do Biz