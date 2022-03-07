Enterprise. When packaging design truly exemplifies 'less is more.'

Like many of our South African heritage brands, Enterprise had followed a rather stable and fairly predictable visual path - up until last year, that is. With a change in ownership came a change in tack, and a total packaging makeover.

Like any new brief, we started with a thorough analysis of the category. Chilled processed meat brands in South Africa tend to look very similar to each other in terms of packaging (perhaps due to very little differentiation in intrinsic). This category also carries a bit of an 'unhealthy' stigma. If we were going to successfully upgrade Enterprise's visual language and maintain their market leader position, we would need to address the aforementioned, radically improve shelf standout / product navigation, AND redefine the category cues.The new packaging design solution embodies Enterprise's new brand values: it's pragmatic, transparent, authentic and approachable. We stripped away all superfluous elements and focused on one key claim per variant. Food imagery fell away entirely as it added to the visual confusion, instead of aiding in navigation as intended. We opted for a very simple segment and variant colour system, solving the challenge of shelf stand out and variant navigation.The end result is eye catching, easy to understand and even easier to navigate. But don't take our word for it – the true test for any successful packaging design solution is how it compares 'on shelf'.