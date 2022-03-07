Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Biz Trends 2022Women's MonthCovid-19Meta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsLet's Talk DigitalBiz TakeoutsLoeriesPendoringMore..

In the news

xneeloJoe Public UnitedDentsuTopco MediaInnovate DurbanGrey AfricaGagasi FMJust DesignStudent VillageMotsepe AdvertisingSmart MediaOur Salad MixOFM RadioeMediaNew MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Design Company news South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Top stories

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Marketing & Media jobs

  • Senior Packaging Designer Stellenbosch
  • Creative Studio Manager Cape Town
  • Creative Director Cape Town
  • Motion Graphics Designer Johannesburg
  • Junior-Mid Level Graphic Designer Durban
  • Cinematographer Pretoria
  • Desk Top Publisher Midrand
  • Senior Designer Cape Town
  • Senior Web Editor Cape Town
  • Junior Graphic Designer Johannesburg
    • MoreSubmit a jobOpen account
    Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
    Submit a job ad >>

    Africa


    Enterprise. When packaging design truly exemplifies 'less is more.'

    7 Mar 2022
    Issued by: Just Design
    Like many of our South African heritage brands, Enterprise had followed a rather stable and fairly predictable visual path - up until last year, that is. With a change in ownership came a change in tack, and a total packaging makeover.
    Enterprise. When packaging design truly exemplifies 'less is more.'

    Like any new brief, we started with a thorough analysis of the category. Chilled processed meat brands in South Africa tend to look very similar to each other in terms of packaging (perhaps due to very little differentiation in intrinsic). This category also carries a bit of an ‘unhealthy’ stigma. If we were going to successfully upgrade Enterprise’s visual language and maintain their market leader position, we would need to address the aforementioned, radically improve shelf standout / product navigation, AND redefine the category cues.

    Enterprise. When packaging design truly exemplifies 'less is more.'Enterprise. When packaging design truly exemplifies 'less is more.'

    The new packaging design solution embodies Enterprise’s new brand values: it’s pragmatic, transparent, authentic and approachable. We stripped away all superfluous elements and focused on one key claim per variant. Food imagery fell away entirely as it added to the visual confusion, instead of aiding in navigation as intended. We opted for a very simple segment and variant colour system, solving the challenge of shelf stand out and variant navigation.

    The end result is eye catching, easy to understand and even easier to navigate. But don’t take our word for it – the true test for any successful packaging design solution is how it compares ‘on shelf’.

    Enterprise. When packaging design truly exemplifies 'less is more.'

    Want to read about insights, trends and other cool stuff?
    Sign up to our mailing list.

    About Just Design

    For over 20 years, Just Design has proven time and again that good thinking leads to great creative. With a national footprint and accounts across Africa, Middle East and Europe, they are the strategic packaging design and innovation partners for many blue-chip clients and global brands, and are one of South Africa’s leading packaging design agencies.


    For further information, please contact:
    Vanessa Bosman
    az.oc.ngisedtsuj@assenav
    +27 (0) 11 234 4249

    NextOptions
    Just Design
    We are a leading, strategically orientated creative agency, specialising in branding, packaging and innovation. We deliver results-driven solutions to clients both locally and internationally.
    Read more: Just Design, Enterprise, Vanessa Bosman

    Related

    Just Design Jhb and Energade 'step up their game', with an invigorating new pack design
    Just DesignJust Design Jhb and Energade 'step up their game', with an invigorating new pack design11 Oct 2021
    Epic Lion and building brands with heart
    Epic LionEpic Lion and building brands with heart19 Jul 2021
    Oh oh oh oh Yes! Oros gets a trendy new upgrade
    Just DesignOh oh oh oh Yes! Oros gets a trendy new upgrade3 Dec 2020
    Tiger Brands concludes sale of meat processing businesses
    Tiger Brands concludes sale of meat processing businesses30 Oct 2020
    Tiger Brands to sell meat business units
    Tiger Brands to sell meat business units17 Aug 2020
    Just Branding makes its mark
    Just DesignJust Branding makes its mark2 Dec 2019
    SA creative meets Scotch inspiration and Soweto Heart is born
    Just DesignSA creative meets Scotch inspiration and Soweto Heart is born15 Nov 2019
    There's nothing half-baked about it
    Just DesignThere's nothing half-baked about it23 Sep 2019

    News


    Show more
    Let's do Biz