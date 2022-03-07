Industries

    WPP ceases operations in Russia

    7 Mar 2022
    Ad industry giant WPP has announced it will cease operations in Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine. The company, which employs 1,400 people in the country, said "WPP's ongoing presence in Russia would be inconsistent with our values as a company, and we are therefore discontinuing our operations in the country."
    Source:
    Source: www.adweek.com

    WPP released the following statement while additionally noting that “Russia represented 0.6% of WPP’s revenue less pass-through costs in 2021.”

    WPP stands with Ukraine and the international community in condemning the Russian invasion, which has created a humanitarian crisis in the heart of Europe. The Board of WPP has concluded that WPP’s ongoing presence in Russia would be inconsistent with our values as a company, and we are therefore discontinuing our operations in the country.

    WPP has nearly 1,400 people in Russia who have been dedicated and valued members of our organisation, and we thank them for their commitment to the company and our clients. We deeply regret the impact of this decision on our Russian colleagues. We will provide support to them and work closely with our clients and partners as we discontinue our activities in the country.

    Our 200 people in Ukraine have shown extraordinary resilience and bravery in the face of the horrific attack on their country, and we have been inspired by their example and the outpouring of support from their colleagues in the region and worldwide. We are in constant contact with our leaders in Ukraine to provide financial and other forms of practical assistance for our employees.

    WPP has partnered with UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, to run an emergency fundraising appeal to help people forced to flee their homes in search of safety in other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries. We are also match-funding all donations by WPP employees.
