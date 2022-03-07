Videovision Entertainment in solidarity with Ukraine

Source: www.pexels.com
The unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russia and the resulting humanitarian crisis is reprehensible. We join the millions of people around the world and peace-loving nations in asking for Russia’s immediate withdrawal. As such, I have decided to suspend licensing any content to Russia. The tragic events unfolding in Ukraine are something that seemed impossible in this day and age.
I have great admiration for the Russian creative community, and worked with some of their best, including Nikita Mikhalkov. During my formative years as a filmmaker, my work was supported by Russia. My anti-apartheid and anti-war film, The Stick was banned in South Africa, but we were invited participate in the Moscow Film Festival in 1989.
Freedom and democracy were delayed in South Africa as many turned a blind eye to apartheid. We owe a debt of gratitude to those who acted against the apartheid regime and spoke out. We cannot allow peaceful nations and its people to be conquered.