2023 Phnx Awards Grand Prix winners announced

The Portuguese agency FCB Lisboa clinched the special Grand Prix For Peace at the 2023 Phnx Awards with their project Portuguese (Re)constitution.

Honouring the anniversary of the Carnation Revolution, artists employed the blue pencils favoured by censors to revise the previous fascist constitution, infusing it with poems and illustrations that exalted freedom. The manifesto also secured the Print Grand Prix.

A snapshot of the award winning ad (Re)Constitution.

Ogilvy Honduras won both the Strategy & Technique and the Good Causes Grand Prix with Morning After Island. To protest a ban on emergency contraception pills, an island was created in international waters where Honduran women could take the medication legally – and protest against the ban.

AdForum launched the Phnx Awards in the heart of lockdown in 2020 to celebrate the resilience of creativity. It has lived on as one of the most unusual shows in the awards landscape. Its jury is made up not only of creatives, but planners, executives, clients, PRs, marketers, consultants…everyone who makes up our vibrant industry.

This year, more than 800 jurors voted on the work online. The Grand Prix winners were chosen after a live panel debate.

The Grand Prix winners are:

Film

VMLY&R Mexico – Shout

Print

FCB Lisboa – Portuguese (Re)Constitution

Digital

DDB Chicago – Apologize the Rainbow

Strategy and Technique

Ogilvy Honduras – Morning After Island

Design

Serviceplan Germany/Serviceplan Korea – Dot Pad

Good Causes

Ogilvy Honduras – Morning After Island

Grand Prix for Peace

FCB Lisboa – Portuguese (Re)Constitution