"Isn't it funny how negative things improve when you sip on the smoooth life?"

“Tropika has a heritage of nearly four decades, making it a unique part of many South African’s lives. We wanted to reignite this nostalgia and the brand love consumers hold dear to their hearts. Well known for its smoooth taste, this commercial showcases how Tropika seamlessly fits into everyday reality, making everything just a little smooother,” shares Miantha Roux, Clover Beverages Business Unit head.
Francois de Villiers, ECD at Joe Public adds: “We needed to make the idea of 'smoooth' relevant to today’s South African youth, while still maintaining the brand’s island roots. So we put ourselves in their shoes or rather, their car seat. We took one of the most daunting experiences they face, their driving test, accompanied by a few other infamous South African challenges, and gave it an island twist. Showing that no matter how rough things get, you can get through it, when sipping on the smoooth life with Tropika.”
“In Bryan van Niekerk, Asher Stoltz and Eduan van Jaarsveldt of Team Best, we found the perfect partners to bring the off-beat storytelling, understated humour and laid-back style of the islands to life and keep South Africans entertained and thirsty. (Big ups to Bryan who also composed the kiff music track.)”
If you missed it, get your smoooth fix here: https://youtu.be/hX6VTcElQrg
