Africa


"Isn't it funny how negative things improve when you sip on the smoooth life?"

15 May 2023
Issued by: Joe Public
Life doesn't seem to be getting any easier, no matter where you find yourself in the world. And in South Africa we seem to be experiencing our fair share of challenges. But we all know that with a positive, easy-going attitude, things can turn out to be a little less serious. This is the perfect time for Tropika, the country's favourite juice brand to re-establish itself as the smoooth antidote to any rough situation.
&quot;Isn't it funny how negative things improve when you sip on the smoooth life?&quot;

“Tropika has a heritage of nearly four decades, making it a unique part of many South African’s lives. We wanted to reignite this nostalgia and the brand love consumers hold dear to their hearts. Well known for its smoooth taste, this commercial showcases how Tropika seamlessly fits into everyday reality, making everything just a little smooother,” shares Miantha Roux, Clover Beverages Business Unit head.

Francois de Villiers, ECD at Joe Public adds: “We needed to make the idea of 'smoooth' relevant to today’s South African youth, while still maintaining the brand’s island roots. So we put ourselves in their shoes or rather, their car seat. We took one of the most daunting experiences they face, their driving test, accompanied by a few other infamous South African challenges, and gave it an island twist. Showing that no matter how rough things get, you can get through it, when sipping on the smoooth life with Tropika.”

“In Bryan van Niekerk, Asher Stoltz and Eduan van Jaarsveldt of Team Best, we found the perfect partners to bring the off-beat storytelling, understated humour and laid-back style of the islands to life and keep South Africans entertained and thirsty. (Big ups to Bryan who also composed the kiff music track.)”

If you missed it, get your smoooth fix here: https://youtu.be/hX6VTcElQrg

Credits:

Brand: Tropika
Business Unit head: Miantha Roux
Brand Group manager: Barbara George
Junior brand manager: Zaahid Badat

Agency: Joe Public
Group integrated chief creative officer: Pepe Marais
Executive creative director: Francois de Villiers
Integrated creative director: Declan Sharp
Integrated art director: Zainab Mitha
Integrated copywriter: Jasmin Vandersteen
Agency producer: Karen Schåfer
Integrated Group account director: Telana Botes
Integrated account manager: Thebe Moloi
Group chief strategic officer: Laurent Marty
Senior strategic planner: Katlego Ditlhokwe
Head of Traffic: Michele Lazarus

Production Company: Team Best
Director: Bryan van Niekerk
Co-director: Asher Stoltz
Producer: Eduan van Jaarsveldt
Assistant Producer: Unathi Mdiya
Director of photography: Gavin Pincus
Production designer: Keenan McAdam
Wardrobe stylist: Mellissa Maxted-Henderson
Post production company: Mushroom Media
Offline editor: James O’Sullivan
Online editor: Sarah Kwaan
Colourist: Nic Apostoli
Audio: Sonovision
Sound engineer: Kitso Moremi
Music composer: Bryan van Niekerk

NextOptions
Joe Public
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Read more: Francois de Villiers, Laurent Marty, Declan Sharp, Joe Public Group, Bryan van Niekerk, Miantha Roux

