"Isn't it funny how negative things improve when you sip on the smoooth life?"

Life doesn't seem to be getting any easier, no matter where you find yourself in the world. And in South Africa we seem to be experiencing our fair share of challenges. But we all know that with a positive, easy-going attitude, things can turn out to be a little less serious. This is the perfect time for Tropika, the country's favourite juice brand to re-establish itself as the smoooth antidote to any rough situation.

“Tropika has a heritage of nearly four decades, making it a unique part of many South African’s lives. We wanted to reignite this nostalgia and the brand love consumers hold dear to their hearts. Well known for its smoooth taste, this commercial showcases how Tropika seamlessly fits into everyday reality, making everything just a little smooother,” shares Miantha Roux, Clover Beverages Business Unit head.

Francois de Villiers, ECD at Joe Public adds: “We needed to make the idea of 'smoooth' relevant to today’s South African youth, while still maintaining the brand’s island roots. So we put ourselves in their shoes or rather, their car seat. We took one of the most daunting experiences they face, their driving test, accompanied by a few other infamous South African challenges, and gave it an island twist. Showing that no matter how rough things get, you can get through it, when sipping on the smoooth life with Tropika.”

“In Bryan van Niekerk, Asher Stoltz and Eduan van Jaarsveldt of Team Best, we found the perfect partners to bring the off-beat storytelling, understated humour and laid-back style of the islands to life and keep South Africans entertained and thirsty. (Big ups to Bryan who also composed the kiff music track.)”

If you missed it, get your smoooth fix here: https://youtu.be/hX6VTcElQrg

Credits:

Brand: Tropika

Business Unit head: Miantha Roux

Brand Group manager: Barbara George

Junior brand manager: Zaahid Badat

Agency: Joe Public

Group integrated chief creative officer: Pepe Marais

Executive creative director: Francois de Villiers

Integrated creative director: Declan Sharp

Integrated art director: Zainab Mitha

Integrated copywriter: Jasmin Vandersteen

Agency producer: Karen Schåfer

Integrated Group account director: Telana Botes

Integrated account manager: Thebe Moloi

Group chief strategic officer: Laurent Marty

Senior strategic planner: Katlego Ditlhokwe

Head of Traffic: Michele Lazarus

Production Company: Team Best

Director: Bryan van Niekerk

Co-director: Asher Stoltz

Producer: Eduan van Jaarsveldt

Assistant Producer: Unathi Mdiya

Director of photography: Gavin Pincus

Production designer: Keenan McAdam

Wardrobe stylist: Mellissa Maxted-Henderson

Post production company: Mushroom Media

Offline editor: James O’Sullivan

Online editor: Sarah Kwaan

Colourist: Nic Apostoli

Audio: Sonovision

Sound engineer: Kitso Moremi

Music composer: Bryan van Niekerk



