Marketing

    Joe Public named Most Effective Independent Agency in the region in the 2023 Global Effie Index

    Issued by Joe Public
    7 Jun 2024
    7 Jun 2024
    Effie Worldwide recently announced the 2023 Effie Index, which ranks the agencies, brands and marketers behind the world’s most effective marketing. Joe Public was named the Most Effective Independent Agency in Africa and the Middle East.
    Joe Public named Most Effective Independent Agency in the region in the 2023 Global Effie Index

    “It’s an absolute honour,” says Laurent Marty, group chief strategic officer of Joe Public. “This achievement strongly aligns with our purpose of growth through the power of creativity. We’re proud of our people and our clients who made this possible.”

    The Effie Index analyses more than 4000 finalists and winning entries from eligible Effie Awards around the world. Announced annually, it is the most comprehensive global ranking of marketing effectiveness.

    “The Global Effie Index has become the gold standard for measuring marketing effectiveness,” said Traci Alford, Global CEO, Effie Worldwide. “The companies and brands at the top of our rankings demonstrate the highest commitment to effectiveness. No matter what their business challenge, they all have one thing in common – they continue to drive tangible successes for their brands.”

    Laurent Marty, Effie Worldwide
    Joe Public
    We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.

