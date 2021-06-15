Showtime Management and international partner Selladoor Worldwide have postponed the South African tour of the We Will Rock You musical to 2022. South Africa is currently in its third wave of Covid-19 infections and, as such, the government has implemented precautions that only allows for a total audience of 100 people.
From East London to some of South Africa's most storied agencies. After winning on global stages and achieving what she set out to on the inside of the corporate advertising machinery, Leigh-Anne Salonika is living her purpose, and in doing so working with brands to unlock theirsByEvan-Lee Courie
Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public Johannesburg, has achieved global recognition as one of the top international agency leaders in the prestigious Adweek "Creative 100 list for 2021".
Xolisa Dyeshana
Now in its 17th year, Adweek’s “Creative 100” is an annual celebration of today’s most fascinating and enviable creative professionals, ranging from influential icons to emerging game changers.
According to the US-based brand marketing publication, Dyeshana is one 15 creative leaders from all over the world who are reshaping the industry through their work to bring a user-centric approach to advertising and break down the barriers between media and creativity.
“These global agency leaders didn’t just execute new ideas; they weren’t afraid to push the envelope or in some cases, get downright strange. That eccentricity is what made their work unforgettable, and the marketing landscape is all the better for it,” writes Stephen Lepitak, Adweek's Europe Bureau Chief.
Dyeshana’s passion lies in the world of creativity. He strives to give a voice to African creativity on the global stage, having served on the juries of several local and international advertising award shows across the world, such as the international board of the One Show – the premier advertising show in the United States.
“Adweek is a household name for marketers, and I am profoundly humbled to be named on such a prestigious list. It gives me great pleasure to represent South Africa in these very competitive global rankings. It is testament to the creative excellence that exists here in the country. Thank you to my Joe Public United family – the place I have called home for the past 15 years. This recognition would not have been possible without them. Thank you to all our incredible clients as well, who continually trust us with their precious brands as we endeavour to grow their brands,” says Dyeshana.
