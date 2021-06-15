Advertising Company news South Africa

Xolisa Dyeshana named one of Adweek's "Creative 100"

15 Jun 2021
Issued by: Joe Public United
Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer at Joe Public Johannesburg, has achieved global recognition as one of the top international agency leaders in the prestigious Adweek "Creative 100 list for 2021".
Xolisa Dyeshana
Now in its 17th year, Adweek’s “Creative 100” is an annual celebration of today’s most fascinating and enviable creative professionals, ranging from influential icons to emerging game changers. 

According to the US-based brand marketing publication, Dyeshana is one 15 creative leaders from all over the world who are reshaping the industry through their work to bring a user-centric approach to advertising and break down the barriers between media and creativity.

“These global agency leaders didn’t just execute new ideas; they weren’t afraid to push the envelope or in some cases, get downright strange. That eccentricity is what made their work unforgettable, and the marketing landscape is all the better for it,” writes Stephen Lepitak, Adweek's Europe Bureau Chief.

Dyeshana’s passion lies in the world of creativity. He strives to give a voice to African creativity on the global stage, having served on the juries of several local and international advertising award shows across the world, such as the international board of the One Show – the premier advertising show in the United States.

Adweek is a household name for marketers, and I am profoundly humbled to be named on such a prestigious list. It gives me great pleasure to represent South Africa in these very competitive global rankings. It is testament to the creative excellence that exists here in the country. Thank you to my Joe Public United family – the place I have called home for the past 15 years. This recognition would not have been possible without them. Thank you to all our incredible clients as well, who continually trust us with their precious brands as we endeavour to grow their brands,” says Dyeshana. 

#CreativeWeek2021: Global Media Talks: Xolisa Dyeshana, CCO at Joe Public United

A brief exclusive with Xolisa Dyshana in the run-up to his presence as a panellist at next week's One Show "Creative Week 2021 Global Media Talks"...

By Evan-Lee Courie 4 Jun 2021


The full list of honourees can be found here.

Joe Public United
We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Read more: One Show, Adweek, Joe Public United, Media, advertising, creativity

