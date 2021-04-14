2021 Effie Awards South Africa announces call for entries

South African agencies, clients, media partners and startups are invited to submit their entries via the Effie Awards South Africa website
. Acceptance of entries via the portal will close at 12pm on 15 July 2021.
During the Effie Awards South Africa 2021 online workshop, the ACA will provide guidelines, tips on how to enter, requirements, case study presentations and more from 10.30am-12.30pm on Tuesday, 23 February...
Association for Communication and Advertising 19 Feb 2021
For this first edition of the Effie Awards South Africa, over 60 categories are available for entry across two category groups. Full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements can be found on the ‘how to enter’ tab at www.effieawards.co.za
. It is recommended that entrants download and familiarise themselves with all the entry documents, categories and requirements prior to initiating the online entry process.
“When we announced the call for entries in 2020 for what would have been the inaugural Effie Awards in South Africa, we had no idea how our world would be turned upside-down and soon we’d all be collectively holding our breath, wondering how the pandemic would impact us. We’ve weathered the storm to some extent and it is with great excitement that we formally announce the official call for entries for the very first Effie Awards programme on the continent. Winning an Effie, considered globally to be the most respected marketing effectiveness award, provides client-agency teams with global recognition for their most effective work. In trying times such as these, the value of that recognition could not be more pertinent for campaigns that delivered against a pre-defined set of marketing and business objectives,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the Association for Communication and Advertising.
Entry deadlines for the 2021 Effie Awards South Africa are as follows:
- Early bird: Thursday, 10 June at 12pm
- On-time: Thursday, 24 June at 12pm
- Last minute: Thursday, 15 July at 12pm
Round one of judging will take place on Thursday, 12 August and the final round on Thursday, 2 September 2021 with the Grand Effie judging session scheduled for Monday, 11 October.
Effie Awards South Africa winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala, to be held as a combined virtual and physical event, on Thursday, 14 October. The Gala event will be preceded by the Effie Summit: South Africa to be held online on Wednesday, 13 October where respected industry commentators, marketers and leading agency representatives will deliver engaging and relevant presentations on marketing effectiveness.
“These awards are about what matters most to clients – results. This global symbol of achievement will catapult our profession onto the global effectiveness stage, and we invite all marketers operating within the borders of South Africa to enter. We look forward to celebrating and honouring the results and marketing effectiveness achievements during the Gala event in October,” concludes Okaba.
