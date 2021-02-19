The 2021 Effie Awards South Africa season opens with virtual entry workshop on Tuesday, 23 February

The Effie Awards South Africa
, officially launched at the end of 2019, provides brands and their agency partners the opportunity to receive global recognition for their most effective marketing and communications campaigns. Media agencies, marketers and advertisers worldwide view the awarding of an Effie as a respected global symbol of achievement.
“The pandemic has unfortunately resulted in not only changing the entire marketing and communication landscape and how agencies have had to adapt and re-focus, but it has left a void to some extent in the recognition of effectiveness in marketing campaigns. Effie’s mission is to lead, inspire and champion the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness and we are relieved that we’ll be hosting the first globally recognised marketing effectiveness awards programme in South Africa in 2021,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.
Launched in 1968, Effie celebrates effectiveness worldwide with over 50 global, regional and national programmes across Asia-Pacific, Africa, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and North America. Effie South Africa joined the Effie network as the 49th national programme celebrating and Awarding Ideas That Work®.
“There is no strict definition of effectiveness within the Effie programme. Effie recognises all forms of effectiveness - awareness, sales, behaviour, etc. The determining criteria for measuring effectiveness will be considering how challenging the objectives were, and the significance of the results achieved against those objectives, and we encourage all agencies, representing the length and breadth of the industry to enter,” adds Okaba.
Effie South Africa finalists and winners will receive points towards the Global Effie Index, which ranks the most effective marketers, brands, holding companies, agency networks, agency offices and independent agencies globally. The Effie Index will also determine the local rankings.
The Effie Awards South Africa call for entries will be made in the first quarter of 2021.
During the Effie Awards South Africa 2021 online workshop, the ACA will provide guidelines, tips on how to enter, requirements, case study presentations and more from 10.30am–12.30pm on Tuesday, 23 February.
to confirm attendance and secure their spot.
Attending the workshop is essential in order to get clarity on the entry requirements, entry process and validity period for campaigns, and to clarify any questions related to the awards programme in general.
For further information and to book your spot at this essential workshop, send a mail to az.oc.asaca@einalem
or call the ACA on (010) 880 3399
Effie is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit whose purpose is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness. Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The organisation recognises the most effective brands, marketers and agencies, globally, regionally and locally through its 50+ award programmes across the world and through its coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Since 1968, Effie has been known as a global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. For more details, visit effie.orgAbout the ACA
The ACA is the official, representative body for the communications and advertising profession in South Africa, representing agencies in the profession (who at present contribute approximately 95% of South Africa’s measured ad spend) to government, media and the public. The ACA is a voluntary body formed by and for the industry, focused on and committed to self-regulation and to defending the highest standards of ethical practice.
