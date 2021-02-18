Film & Cinematography News South Africa

Film industry shows sign of recovery as permit numbers grow

18 Feb 2021
The City of Cape Town's Film Permit Office has revealed they are currently facilitating and monitoring 10 productions, including four feature films and six television series. These productions are part of 1,755 film, commercial, TV series and stills photography permits issued so far by the office in the 2020/21 financial year.
Photo by Martin Lopez© from Pexels

In January, the Film Permit Office issued 458 permits, the most for a single month since the start of the financial year and the outbreak of the global Covid-19 pandemic.

‘Over the last couple of months, there’s been an improvement in bookings, a periodic increase in the number of permits issued and renewed interest by international producers to film in Cape Town. For instance, of the 10 productions the Film Permit Office is currently facilitating and monitoring, eight are international productions.

‘The film industry plays a substantial role in supporting locals with job opportunities. Each film set requires a variety of skills, be it catering, extras or production management. We are happy that the film industry can continue to support our residents through job opportunities,’ said the City’s Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security, Alderman JP Smith.

While returning the film industry to full operation is important, the safety of all those on set remains a priority.

As part of the permitting process during the Covid-19 pandemic, the City developed the Standard Operating Procedures document to ensure filming is conducted in a safe environment.

In order for a permit to be granted, production companies have to ensure that:
  • A Covid-19 Compliance Officer is employed to enforce health and safety protocols
  • The number of people on set should not exceed 75 people as directed by the Arts and Culture Minister
  • Regular disinfection of production sets/workspaces before and after filming takes place
  • All crew and cast are provided with two compliant masks or face shields to be worn at all times on set

‘The Film Permit office remains open to assist where possible in ensuring these safety protocols are properly implemented. It is also remains committed to providing support to the film industry through this difficult period. Through the Film Cape Town initiative, we are also continuing to promote Cape Town as a premiere film and media destination.

‘We want the rest of the world to know that Cape Town is open for the film business. We have beautiful locations, talent, world-class crews and a Film Office that is always there to assist in making all film productions happen,’ added Alderman Smith.

For more information on these protocols, go to filmcapetown.com.
