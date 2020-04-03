Advertising Company news South Africa

Agency of The Year for the 2nd consecutive year at Ciclope Africa Festival

Issued by: Joe Public United
Dedicated to moving images, the Ciclope Africa's annual award show took place this past Monday night, marking another celebratory milestone for Joe Public United, as the agency group took the 'Agency of the Year' title for the second year running.

This came as the crowning achievement at the end of a (virtual) ceremony that saw Joe Public United being awarded across five categories, together with their client, Chicken Licken.

Every year, the Ciclope Africa Festival showcases the continent’s best in film craft across a broad spectrum of film formats, including commercials, short films and music videos. This year’s show saw the Chicken Licken brand emerge as a regular jury favourite in the categories of ‘Direction (90” and under)’, ‘Casting’ (both for Everyone’s Talking About It) and ‘Direction (91” to 180”)’, ‘Production Design’ and ‘Styling and Costume Design’ (for Thato the Time Traveller).

CategoryTitleProduction CompanyAdvertising AgencyClientDirector
CastingChicken Licken – Everyone is Talking About ItGiant FilmsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenKarien Cherry
Direction – 90 Seconds And UnderChicken Licken – Everyone is Talking About ItGiant FilmsJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenKarien Cherry
Direction – 91 To 180 SecondsChicken Licken – Thato the Time TravellerTheyJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenAlan Irvin
Production DesignChicken Licken – Thato the Time TravellerTheyJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenAlan Irvin
Styling and Costume DesignChicken Licken – Thato the Time TravellerTheyJoe Public UnitedChicken LickenAlan Irvin

The show’s award selections were made after two rounds of online judging, followed by a video conference setting, in which the final winners were decided by the top producers and creatives who comprised this year’s panel.

The brand communications agency is honoured to be recognised amongst some of the top film houses on the continent and views this as an affirmation of the success of a conscious drive to focus on excellence in film craft and emotive storytelling for their clients. Part of this drive is to demonstrate to clients the value that producing creative films of the international award-winning standard can contribute to the growth of their brands.

“Being judged as the top agency for the second year running is an incredible honour. We are especially pleased to have achieved this through wins across a variety of categories because it mirrors the continuous work we put into honing all aspects of our creative product. At the same time we’re always mindful that it’s through the trust placed in us by clients like Chicken Licken who recognise the power of creativity in growing their brands that enables us to do what we do best,” says Xolisa Dyeshana, chief creative officer, Joe Public.

Joe Public United's press office

Joe Public United We are a 100% independent and proudly South African integrated brand and communication group, with a philosophy grounded in the purpose of growth.
Profile | News | Contact
